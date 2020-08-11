Four Corners Health District COVID-19 Update

August 10, 2020—The past 3-day total of COVID-19 cases has increased by 11 in the Four Corners District:

Seward County has 6 new cases for a total of 125 cases, and 72 have recovered.

York County has 3 new cases for a total of 83 cases, and 62 have recovered.

Polk County has 1 new case to reach 25 cases total, and 20 have recovered.

Butler County has 1 new case for 62 cases total, and 51 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 295, and 205 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.