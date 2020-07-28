Four Corners Health District COVID-19 Update

July 27, 2020—The past 3-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 9 in the Four Corners District:

Seward County has 5 new cases for a total of 70 cases, and 57 have recovered.

Polk County has 2 new cases for 20 cases total, and 14 have recovered.

York County has 2 new cases for a total of 64 cases, and 57 have recovered.

Butler County remains at 55 cases, and 49 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 209, and 177 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.