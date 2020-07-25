Four Corners Health District Reaches 200 Cases of COVID-19

July 24, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 3 in the Four Corners District:

Polk County has 1 new case for 18 cases total, and 12 have recovered.

Seward County has 1 new case for a total of 65 cases, and 51 have recovered.

York County has 1 new case for a total of 62 cases, and 51 have recovered.

Butler County remains at 55 cases, and 50 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 200, and 164 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.