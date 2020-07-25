class="post-template-default single single-post postid-475329 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Four Corners Health District Reaches 200 Cases of COVID-19 | KRVN Radio

Four Corners Health District Reaches 200 Cases of COVID-19

BY Four Corners Health Department | July 25, 2020
Home News Coronavirus Information
Four Corners Health District Reaches 200 Cases of COVID-19

July 24, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 3 in the Four Corners District:

  • Polk County has 1 new case for 18 cases total, and 12 have recovered.
  • Seward County has 1 new case for a total of 65 cases, and 51 have recovered.
  • York County has 1 new case for a total of 62 cases, and 51 have recovered.
  • Butler County remains at 55 cases, and 50 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 200, and 164 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: