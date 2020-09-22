Four Corners Reports Another COVID-19 Death and Update

September 21, 2020—Four Corners Reports a Second COVID-19 Related Death in York County

A second COVID-19 related death is reported in York County by the Four Corners Health Department. A man in his 50s who had been hospitalized has died; this is the 7th COVID-related death in the District.

The past 3-day total of COVID-19 cases has increased by 16 in the Four Corners District:

Seward County has 10 new cases for a total of 239, and 142 have recovered.

Butler County adds 4 new cases for 110 total cases, and 73 have recovered.

Polk County has 2 new cases for 50 cases total, and 25 have recovered.

York County remains at a total of 151, and 99 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 550, and 339 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.