Four Corners Reports Another Person Positive for COVID-19 in Polk County

Another person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Polk County for a county total of 3 positives. This brings the Four Corners District (Butler, Polk, Seward and York Counties) total to 9. A woman in her 20’s, who is a close contact of a previous COVID-19 case and has been in self-quarantine, is the latest Polk County resident to test positive.

Slow the Spread of the Virus – How Cloth Face Coverings Can Help

The spread and effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) across the United States continues to be studied. We now know] from recent studies that a good number of people with COVID-19 don’t have symptoms. Those who eventually do= develop symptoms can spread the virus to others before showing any signs of having it.

In light of this new information, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, and especially where community spread is occurring.

Most important though is that everyone wearing a face covering still keep 6 feet distance between themselves and other people. This is a key practice for slowing the spread of the virus. CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus. The cloth face coverings can help people who may have the virus, and do not know it, from spreading it to others. Cloth face coverings can be made at home from common materials at a low cost.

Visitors and patients should be wearing a cloth face covering when arriving at a health care facility.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone] who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance.

How to Wear a Cloth Face Covering

Cloth face coverings should—

 Cover mouth and nose area, with the top of the face covering fitting just below the eyes and the bottom of it extending to cover the chin.

 fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, covering about half of the person’s cheek.

 be secured with ties or ear loops

 include multiple layers of fabric

 allow for breathing without restriction

 be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape. A washing machine works well for cleaning a face covering. There is no mention of microwaving as a reliable way to clean these.

Source: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html Visit Four Corners website for a handout with this information and for how to make a cloth face covering.