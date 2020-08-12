Four Corners Reports COVID-19 – Related Death in Seward County and Updated Totals

August 12, 2020—It is with sympathy that Four Corners Health Department and the Seward County Attorney/Coroner announce a new COVID-19 – related death, a male in his 40’s, in Seward County. This is the second COVID-19 – related death in Seward County, as well as the Four Corners Health District. The Seward County Attorney/Coroner, Wendy Elston, reports he was found by law enforcement deceased at home during a welfare check, and that there is further investigation as to any underlying health issues. The employer has been notified and the case investigation is in process.

The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has increased by 12 in the Four Corners District:

York County has 6 new cases for a total of 89 cases, and 72 have recovered.

Seward County has 4 new cases for a total of 129 cases, and 83 have recovered.

Butler County has 2 new cases for 64 cases total, and 54 have recovered.

Polk County remains at 25 cases total, and 22 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 307, and 231 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.