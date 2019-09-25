Four Injured, Two Cited Following Banner County Crash

Scottsbluff, Neb. — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Banner County. Two of those involved have since been cited for possession of methamphetamine. The driver of one of the vehicles has been cited for driving under the influence of drugs.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. MT Monday. Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on a private road north of County Road 6 in Banner County. A northbound Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Daria Faden, 66, of Kimball, had collided with a southbound GMC Sonoma, driven by Edward Roberts, 62, of Brush, Colorado, near the top of a hill.

There were two passengers in the Sonoma: Glen Koch, 54, of Sterling, Colorado, and Michael Teter, 50, of Denver, Colorado. All four people involved in the crash suffered serious injuries and were transported to Region West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Roberts was later transported by air to Denver for additional treatment.

During the crash response, Roberts and Teter were both discovered to be in possession of methamphetamine. Roberts was cited for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of methamphetamine. Teter was cited for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The crash investigation is ongoing.