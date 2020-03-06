Four more men arrested in Furnas County investigation

Four more men have been arrested in an ongoing Furnas County investigation into child sex trafficking and child pornography. They include:

59-year-old Joseph Baumbach of McCook who is charged with Manufacturing Child Pornography and Tampering with Physical Evidence. His initial bond was set at 10% of $100,000. He has since bonded out.

37-year-old Terry Smith, Jr. is charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and Sex Trafficking of a Minor. His initial bond is set at 10% of $500,000.

21-year-old Jacob Kramer of Oxford is charged with Sex Trafficking of a Minor and 1st Degree Sexual Assault. His bond is set at $500,000.

40-year-old Bucky Weaver is charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

Court records outlining the cases against the men have all been sealed. Three other men were previously arrested in the investigation.

The investigation is being conducted by Furnas County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol, Furnas County Attorney’s Office and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office,