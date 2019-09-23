Four Nebraska nursing facilities announce closures



Today, four licensed skilled nursing centers in Nebraska announced they were closing: Blue Hill Care Center in Blue Hill, Crestview Care Center in Milford, Mory’s Haven in Columbus, and Utica Community Care Center in Utica. The facilities have set a closing date of Nov. 21, 2019. These four facilities were part of a portfolio acquired by Azria Health last week which, due to the facilities’ poor financial performance over recent years, was forced to close them.

“Unfortunately, Nebraska’s fiscal landscape doesn’t make it viable for many long-term care facilities to continue providing the high-quality care residents deserve. In this case, we had to make the incredibly difficult decision to close four buildings so that others are able to successfully stay open, said Carrie Ramaekers, Regional Director of Operations for Azria Health. “Azria Health is committed to investing in the remaining buildings, staff, and those we serve in order to ensure long-term viability.”

Collectively, the four closures impact 205 State-licensed beds and approximately 240 employees.

“These closings follow an unfortunate trend in our state – a trend that should be highly concerning to all Nebraskans,” said Heath Boddy, President and CEO of Nebraska Health Care Association. “Fifteen nursing facilities have already closed in our state this year. The amount that long-term care providers receive from Nebraska Medicaid is approximately $30 per person per day less than the average cost of providing care to Nebraskans who need it – a model that no business can sustain. I was pleased to learn that Azria Health would be operating more buildings in Nebraska because of my experience with the company and its team members in their current operations. They’ve shown they’re interested in improving quality and reinvesting in operations.”

Azria Health notified its affected team members, residents, and family members of the closings on Sept. 23, 2019. Team members are already assisting residents and family members to consider other skilled nursing options, and Azria Health is working with team members to explore employment opportunities.