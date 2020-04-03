Four new COVID-19 cases in Buffalo County

Kearney, NE- Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting four additional cases of COVID-19 in Buffalo County. Three cases are females (one in her 20s, and two in their 40s). The fourth is a male in his 60s. All are isolating at home. The health department will begin daily press releases starting Saturday April 4th to apprise our district of the case number. DHHS will continue daily updates to Nebraska’s case via its new Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.

People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone.

Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the CDC.

People in these higher-risk groups should:

Stock up on supplies, including extra necessary medications.

Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.

When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often.

Avoid crowds as much as possible.

Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.

If there is a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.

Recent data shows that the virus is also affecting younger people. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report said 20% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in the U.S. were 20-44 years old.

Everyone can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:

Avoiding close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Here’s where to find tools and resources for individuals and families, schools, communities, businesses, healthcare facilities, and first responders on the DHHS website – http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus and CDC’s website – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19.

*State and local health departments are testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS cases and cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date. Also, if a case is reported and it’s determined the person isn’t a resident of that particular county, it will be moved to the appropriate county. If it’s determined a person isn’t a resident of Nebraska, the case will be removed from the case count.

DHHS opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.

For more information call Two Rivers Public Health Department