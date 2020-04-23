Four new COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska state health officials have reported four new COVID-19 deaths, all in the hard-hit area of Grand Island.

The new cases bring the state’s total deaths from the disease to 45 since the outbreak began.

Three of the deaths reported Wednesday were in Hall County, including a woman in her 60s, another in her 70s, and a man in his 60s. The fourth death was a woman in her 90s in Hamilton County.

Nebraska’s online coronavirus tracking portal on Thursday morning showed 1,813 confirmed cases in the state. Nearly 17,400 people had been tested for the virus statewide, with more than 15,500 testing negative for the illness.