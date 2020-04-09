class="post-template-default single single-post postid-453925 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Four Corners Health Department district | KRVN Radio

Fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Four Corners Health Department district

BY KTMX/KAWL News Staff | April 9, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Four Corners Health Department district

YORK- The fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the  Four Corners Health Department district. According to executive director of the Four Corners Health Department, Laura McDougall, this case is a woman in her 40’s from Polk County. This case was confirmed late Wednesday night. More to this case is under investigation.

In the district, 126 tests have been done with four positive cases and nine pending at this time. McDougall continued to stress social distancing, staying home when possible, staying home when sick,  not gathering in groups and washing hands regularly.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments