Fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Four Corners Health Department district

YORK- The fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Four Corners Health Department district. According to executive director of the Four Corners Health Department, Laura McDougall, this case is a woman in her 40’s from Polk County. This case was confirmed late Wednesday night. More to this case is under investigation.

In the district, 126 tests have been done with four positive cases and nine pending at this time. McDougall continued to stress social distancing, staying home when possible, staying home when sick, not gathering in groups and washing hands regularly.