Fourth Confirmed Case of COVID-19 in Southwest Nebraska

A new case of COVID-19 has been reported to Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department (SWNPHD): a male in his forties from Red Willow County, who is currently self-isolating at home. This case has been determined to be from community spread and is the fourth positive COVID-19 case in SWNPHD.

Contact investigations are underway to identify people who had direct contact with this case to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Patient information is considered protected health information under the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and will not be provided to protect the patient’s privacy.

For general information on COVID-19 call the DHHS hotline at 402-552-6645, or visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.

For the latest information on COVID-19 in southwest Nebraska visit www.swhealth.ne.gov or follow SWNPHD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.