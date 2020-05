The Nebraska National Guard, in cooperation with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and City of Lexington are conducting free COVID-19 testing in Lexington on Sunday May 3rd from 9:00am to 3:30pm.

The testing is conducted in drive-through fashion, (no need to leave your vehicle) at the Glenn Hawks City Service Building, located at 801 W. Vine Street in Lexington.

The testing is free and open to anyone from anywhere.