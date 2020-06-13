Free Family Fishing Event at the Archway – June 23

Kearney, Neb., — On Tuesday, June 23, the Archway and the Nebraska Firefighters Museum at I-80 Exit 275 in Kearney, NE, will team up to present a free family fishing event on the their pond. The event will be held from 6:30pm – 8:30pm. No previous experience is required. Poles and tackle are provided, courtesy of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

“Both I and Matt Fitzgerald from the Firefighters Museum are experienced fishing instructors.” says Archway Event Coordinator Jill Epley. “We enjoy working with beginners and experienced anglers of all ages.”

The event is free. No registration is required. Signage on the Archway Parkway will direct participants to the trailer where they can pick up their equipment. Staff from the Archway and Firefighters Museum will get everyone started and be available to help throughout the event

“It’s a fun, inexpensive way for families to get outside and enjoy fishing together,” says Epley, “Come out and have some fun!”

