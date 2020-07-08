Free meals for children available through summer food program

Free meals will be available to all children attending programs this summer at sites across Nebraska.

Meals will be available through the Summer Food Service Program for Children, a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program. The attached 2020 Summer Food Program Sites list shows the sponsors, dates, and times that meals will be available to all children.

A number of summer camps and programs are also offering free meals to those children who are enrolled. Under the USDA Summer Food Service Program, free meals are available when 50 percent of the children enrolled at the site meet the federal Summer Food Service Program Eligibility Standards for family income listed in the graph immediately below. The second list in this release shows the sites offering summer camps and programs.

Text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877 for the latest information about SFSP sites near you.

2020 SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM ELIGIBILITY

Household Size 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Each Additional Family Member Annual Income $23,107 $31,284 $39,461 $47,638 $55,815 $63,992 $72,169 $8,177

Summer Food Program Sites

Ainsworth City School Ainsworth 520 E. 2nd Street, Ainsworth M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:15 – 12:30 p.m. Alma Public School Alma Public School 515 Jewell Street, Alma M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Ansley Public School Ansley Public School 1124 Cameron Street, Ansley M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 07/31/20 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Arapahoe Public School Arapahoe Public School 610 Walnut St, Arapahoe M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 7:15 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Arcadia Public School Arcadia Public School 320 West Owens, Arcadia M,T,W,TH,F 03/19/20 – 08/13/20 Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m. Auburn Public School Auburn High School 1829 Central Ave, Auburn M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Calvert Elementary School 2103 O Street, Auburn M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Central Office 1713 J ST, Auburn M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Mobile Route 1: Stella 501 Main St, Stalla M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Mobile Route 2: Brownville and Nemaha 223 Main St, Brownville M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Mobile Route 3: Peru and Julian 614 5th St, Peru M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Bancroft-Rosalie School Bancroft-Rosalie School 708 Main St, Bancroft M,T,W,TH,F 03/16/20 – 08/14/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Rosalie 109 N Poplar Ave, Rosalie M,T,W,TH,F 05/18/20 – 08/14/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m. Banner County School Banner County School Banner County School, Harrisburg M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 08/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Bellevue Public Schools Avery Elementary 2107 Avery Road, Bellevue M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Belleaire Elementary 1200 W. Mission Avenue, Bellevue M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Bertha Barber Elementary 1402 Main St, Bellevue M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/02/20 Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Betz Elementary 605 W 27th Avenue, Bellevue M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Peter Sarpy Elementary 2908 Vandenberg Avenue, Bellevue M,T,W,TH,F 04/01/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Boone Central District 1 Albion Public School 605 S. 6th St, Albion M,W,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Petersburg Public School 203 Widaman St, Petersburg M,W,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Brady Public School Brady Public Schools 112 E Popleton St, Brady123 M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 08/14/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Bridgeport Public School Bridgeport Public School 800 Q Street, Bridgeport M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Broken Bow Public School North Park Elementary 1135 North H Street, Broken Bow M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 07/31/20 Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m. Cambridge Public School Cambridge Public School 1003 Nelson Street, CAMBRIDGE M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 08/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Carpenter Intergenerational Center Carpenter Intergenerational Center 116 Terry Blvd., Gering M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 05/12/20 – 09/15/20 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:45 p.m. Columbus Public School Carriage House Estates Intersection of 7th Avenue and 27th Street., Columbus M,T,W,TH,F 03/17/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m. Centennial Elementary School 500 Centennial Street, Columbus M,T,W,TH,F 03/17/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m. Columbus High School 3434 Discoverer Drive, Columbus M,T,W,TH,F 03/17/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m. Columbus Middle School 2200 26 Street, Columbus M,T,W,TH,F 03/17/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m. Duncan 906 8th Street, Duncan M,T,W,TH,F 03/17/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m. Emerson Elementary School 2410 20 St., Columbus M,T,W,TH,F 03/17/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m. Lost Creek Elementary School 3772 33 Ave, Columbus M,T,W,TH,F 03/17/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m. North Park Elementary School 2200 31 street, Columbus M,T,W,TH,F 03/17/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m. West Park Elementary School 4100 Adamy Street, Columbus M,T,W,TH,F 03/17/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m. Conestoga Public Schools Conestoga Elementary 104 E High St, Murray M,T,W,TH,F 03/25/20 – 07/24/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Cozad Community Schools Bus Stop: Heritage Ln and Locust St Heritage Lane and Locust St, Cozad M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/17/20 – 07/24/20 Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Cozad Early Education Center (CEEC) 420 W 14th St, Cozad M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/17/20 – 07/24/20 Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Cozad Elementary 420 East 14th Street, Cozad M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/17/20 – 07/24/20 Breakfast: 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Cozad Middle School 1810 Meridian Ave, Cozad M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/17/20 – 07/24/20 Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Frenchy Park 400 A St, Cozad M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/17/20 – 07/24/20 Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Horizon Mobile Home Park Johansen Dr & F St, Cozad M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/17/20 – 07/24/20 Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Creek Valley Schools Elementary/High School-Chappell 6th & Hayward, Chappell M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 08/12/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Crete Public Schools Crete Elementary School 309 EAST 11TH STREET, CRETE M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/23/20 – 08/02/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Crete Middle School 1500 EAST 15TH STREET, CRETE M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/23/20 – 08/02/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Denton- Communication Center DENTON COMMUNITY CENTER, DENTON M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/24/20 – 08/02/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Hallam- Methodist Church HALLAM METHODIST CHURCH, HALLAM M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/24/20 – 08/02/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Sprague- Church SPRAGUE CHURCH, SPRAGUE M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/24/20 – 08/02/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Douglas County West Community Schools DC West Elementary School 401 S Pine St, Valley M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m. Dundy County Public School Benkelman Elementary School 900 A Street, Benkelman M,T,W,TH,F 03/19/20 – 08/20/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m. Pitner Park in Stratton 605 Bailey Street, Stratton M,T,W,TH,F 03/19/20 – 08/20/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m. Elkhorn Public Schools Elkhorn High School 1401 Veterans Drive, Elkhorn M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 04/01/20 – 08/02/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Elm Creek Public School Elm Creek Public School 230 E Calkins Ave, Elm Creek M,T,W,TH,F 04/01/20 – 08/12/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Elwood Public Schools Elwood Public Schools 502 First Ave, Elwood M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Fairbury Public School Central School 808 F STREET, FAIRBURY M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Fairbury Jr.-Sr. High School 1501 9TH STREET, FAIRBURY M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Falls City Public School Middle School 1415 Morton St, Falls City M,T,W,TH 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Food Bank For The Heartland Abide Center 3223 N 45th St, Omaha M 03/30/20 – 08/03/20 Breakfast: 6:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 13:00 – 14:00 p.m. All Saints Catholic School 1335 South 10th Street, Omaha M 07/06/20 – 08/03/20 Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m. Bellevue Public Library 1003 Lincoln Road, Bellevue ,T 07/07/20 – 08/04/20 Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m. Bluff Cherry Hills 6510 N 107th Ave, Omaha ,W 07/08/20 – 08/05/20 Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m. Casteller Elementary 2316 S 18th St, Omaha M 03/30/20 – 08/03/20 Breakfast: 6:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m. Chandler Point 3025 Kansas Drive, Bellevue ,T 07/07/20 – 08/04/20 Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m. Completely Kids 2566 St Marys Ave, Omaha ,F 04/03/20 – 08/07/20 Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m. Crestview Village 7241 Edna Court, La Vista ,TH 07/09/20 – 08/06/20 Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m. Hope Center for Kids – Kids Cafe 2200 N. 20th St., Omaha M 03/30/20 – 08/03/20 Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 13:00 – 15:00 p.m. Jefferson Elementary 4065 Vinton St, Omaha M 03/30/20 – 08/03/20 Breakfast: 6:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 13:00 – 15:00 p.m. Lions Park 13th & Park Street, Blair ,TH 07/09/20 – 08/06/20 Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m. MCC North 5300 N 30th St, Omaha ,W 04/01/20 – 08/05/20 Breakfast: 6:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m. Miller Park Elementary 5625 N 28th Ave, Omaha ,F 04/03/20 – 08/07/20 Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 13:00 – 14:00 p.m. North Star 4242 N 49th Street, Omaha ,F 04/03/20 – 08/07/20 Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 13:00 – 15:00 p.m. OHA Southside OHA Southside, Omaha ,T 07/07/20 – 08/04/20 Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m. St. Luke Teen Center 11810 Burke St, Omaha ,TH 07/09/20 – 08/06/20 Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m. Wakonda Elementary 4845 Curtis Ave, Omaha M 03/30/20 – 08/03/20 Breakfast: 6:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 13:00 – 14:00 p.m. Food Bank of Lincoln Arnold Elementary School 5000 Mike Scholl Street, Lincoln M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/20 – 07/24/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m. Fremont Public School Bell Field Elementary 1240 E 11th Street, Fremont M,TH 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:00 p.m. Linden Elementary 1205 N. L St., Fremont M,TH 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:00 p.m. Washington Elementary 515 N. Broad Street, Fremont M,TH 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:00 p.m. Garden County Schools Garden County Elementary School 800 W 2nd, Oshkosh M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/20 – 07/24/20 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. PM Snack: 13:00 – 14:00 p.m. Gering Public School Geil Elementary 1600 D Street, Gering M,T,W,TH,F 07/22/20 – 07/30/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Lincoln Elementary 1725 13th St, Gering M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 08/05/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m. Northfield Elementary 1900 Flaten, Gering M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m. Terry’s Lake Park Lake Drive, Terrytown M,T,W,TH,F 04/29/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 13:00 – 14:00 p.m. Gibbon Public School Gibbon Public School 1030 Court St., Gibbon M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Gordon-Rushville Public Schools Gordon-Rushville Elementary at Gordon 500 W. 2nd Street, Gordon M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/17/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m. Gordon-Rushville Middle School 401 Sprague St, Rushville M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/17/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m. Grand Island Public School Barr Jr. High School 602 W Stolley Park Rd, Grand Island M,T,W,TH,F 04/28/20 – 08/31/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Kneale Administration Building 123 South Webb Rd, Grand Island M,T,W,TH,F 04/28/20 – 08/31/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Senior High School 2124 N Lafayette St, Grand Island M,T,W,TH,F 04/28/20 – 08/31/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Shoemaker Elementary 4160 Old Potash Highway, Grand Island M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 08/31/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Walnut Jr. High School 1600 Custer Street, Grand Island M,T,W,TH,F 03/17/20 – 08/31/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Harvard Public School Harvard School 506 E NORTH STREET, HARVARD M,T,W,TH,F 03/19/20 – 07/10/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Hastings Public Schools Alcott Elementary 313 North Cedar, Hastings M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/19/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Hastings Middle School 201 N. Marian Rd., Hastings M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/19/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Lincoln Elementary 720 South Franklin Ave, Hastings M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/19/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. High Plains Community School Clarks Site 205 W Pearl, Clarks M,T,W,TH,F 03/25/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m. Polk Site 260 S Pine, Polk M,T,W,TH,F 03/25/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m. Hitchcock County School Hitchcock County Elementary 712 Arizona St, Culbertson M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 07/31/20 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Hitchcock County Jr.-Sr. High 312 West 3rd St, Trenton M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 07/31/20 Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Homer Community School Homer Community School 212 S. 3rd, Homer M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/23/20 – 08/09/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Humboldt/Tablerock-Steinauer Dawson 810 Central Ave., Humboldt M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Humboldt Site 810 Central Ave., Humboldt M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Stella 810 Central Ave., Humboldt M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Tablerock-Steinauer 810 Central Ave., Humboldt M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Verdon 810 Central Ave., Humboldt M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Johnson County Central Public School Tecumseh 358 N 6th Street, Tecumseh M,T,W,TH 03/23/20 – 07/16/20 Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Kearney Public Schools Bryant Elementary 1611 Avenue C, Kearney M,T,W,TH,F 03/24/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Central Elementary 300 W. 24th Street, Kearney M,T,W,TH,F 03/24/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Emerson Elementary 2705 Avenue E, Kearney M,T,W,TH,F 03/24/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Kimball Public Schools Kimball Jr.-Sr. High School 901 S. Nadine St., Kimball M,T,W,TH,F 03/17/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Mary Lynch Elementary School 1000 E 6th St, Kimball M,T,W,TH,F 06/08/20 – 07/24/20 Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Lexington Public Schools Lexington Sr. High School 705 W 13th St, Lexington M,T,W,TH,F 03/19/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Lincoln Public Schools Arnold Elementary 5000 MIKE SCHOLL ST, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/16/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Belmont Elementary 3425 N 14TH ST, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/16/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Brownell Elementary 6000 Aylesworth Ave, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Calvert Elementary 3709 S 46th St, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/16/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Campbell Elementary 2200 Dodge St, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Clinton Elementary 1520 N 29th St, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Culler Middle School 5201 Vine St, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Dawes Middle School 5130 Colfax Ave, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Elliott Elementary 225 S 25th St, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 14:00 p.m. Everett Elementary 1123 C St, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Goodrich Middle School 4600 Lewis Ave, Lincoln, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/20/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Hartley Elementary 730 N 33RD ST, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/16/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Holmes Elementary 5230 Sumner St, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 04/20/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Huntington Elementary 2900 N 46th St, Lincoln, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Lakeview Elementary 300 Capitol Beach Blvd, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Lefler Middle School 1100 S 48th St, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Lincoln High 2229 J STREET, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/16/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Lincoln High Bus Route 2229 J St, Lincoln, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/20/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. McPhee Elementary 820 Goodhue Blvd, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. North Star Bus Route 5801 N 33rd St, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/20/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. North Star High 5801 North 33rd St, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Northeast Bus Route 2635 N 63rd St, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/20/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Northeast High 2635 N 63RD, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/16/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Norwood Park Elementary 4710 N 72nd St, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 04/20/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Park Middle School 855 S 8TH ST, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/16/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Pershing Elementary 6402 Judson St, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Prescott Elementary 1930 S 20th St, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Randolph Elementary 1024 S 37th St, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Riley Elementary 5021 Orchard St, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Roper Elementary 2323 S Coddington Ave, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Saratoga Elementary 2215 S 13th St, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. West Lincoln Elementary 630 W Dawes Ave, LINCOLN M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 09/30/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Litchfield Public School Litchfield Public School 500 North Main, Litchfield M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Loup City Public School Loup City High School 800 nth 8th, Loup City M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Madison Public School Madison Elementary School 405 East 8th St, Madison M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 08/04/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:15 – 12:15 p.m. Milford Public School Milford Elementary 1200 W 1st St, Milford M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Minatare Public Schools Minatare Elementary School 805 7th Street, Minatare M,T,W,TH,F 03/12/20 – 07/02/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Minden Public Schools East Elementary School 123 North Minden, Minden M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/23/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Mitchell Public School Mitchell Public School 1439 13th Avenue, Mitchell M,T,W,TH,F 03/17/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Morrill Public School Morrill Public School 505 Center Ave., Morrill M,T,W,TH,F 03/17/20 – 08/07/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Nebraska City Schools Hayward School 306 S. 14th St., Nebraska City M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/18/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m. Niobrara Public School Niobrara Public School 247 North Hwy 12, Niobrara M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 07/30/20 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Norfolk Public Schools 25th Street School 2500 West Norfolk Ave., Norfolk M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 08/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. Norfolk Jr. High School 510 Pasewalk Ave., Norfolk M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 08/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. Norfolk Middle School 1221 North First Street, Norfolk M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 08/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. Norfolk Sr. High School 801 Riverside, Norfolk M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 08/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. Woodland Park Elementary 611 Meadow Lane, Norfolk M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 08/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. North Platte Public School Madison Middle School 1400 North Madison Street, North Platte M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/18/20 – 07/17/20 Breakfast: 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 12:30 p.m. Ogallala Public School Prairie View 801 East O Street, Ogallala M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/18/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:45 – 12:45 p.m. Omaha Public Schools Adams 3420 N. 78th St., Omaha ,W,TH,F,SA,S 05/20/20 – 08/02/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Ashland Park/Robbins 5050 S. 51st St., Omaha ,W,TH,F,SA,S 05/27/20 – 08/02/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Bancroft 2724 Riverview Blvd, Omaha ,T,W,TH,F,SA 05/19/20 – 08/01/20 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:15 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Beals 1720 S. 48th St., Omaha M,TH,F,SA,S 05/28/20 – 08/03/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Belle Ryan 1807 South 60th St., Omaha ,T,W,TH,F,SA 05/26/20 – 08/01/20 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:15 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Belvedere 3775 Curtis Ave., Omaha ,W,TH,F,SA,S 05/20/20 – 08/02/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Benson High 5120 Maple St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m. Benson West 6652 Maple St., Omaha ,T,W,TH,F,SA 05/26/20 – 08/01/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Beveridge Jr High 1616 S. 120th St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 04/27/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m. Boyd 8314 Boyd St., Omaha M,TH,F,SA,S 05/21/20 – 08/03/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Bryan Jr High 8210 S. 42nd St., Bellevue M,T,W,TH,F 04/27/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m. Central Park 4904 N. 42nd St., Omaha ,W,TH,F,SA,S 05/27/20 – 08/02/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Chandler View 7800 S. 25th Street, Bellevue ,W,TH,F,SA,S 05/27/20 – 08/02/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Conestoga 2115 Burdette St., Omaha M,TH,F,SA,S 05/28/20 – 08/03/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Dodge 3520 Maplewood Blvd., Omaha M,TH,F,SA,S 05/28/20 – 08/03/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Edison 2303 NORTH 97TH ST, OMAHA M,TH,F,SA,S 05/28/20 – 08/03/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Florence 7902 N 36th St, OMAHA ,W,TH,F,SA,S 05/20/20 – 08/02/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Fontenelle 3905 N. 52nd Street, Omaha ,T,W,TH,F,SA 05/19/20 – 08/01/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Gateway Elementary 5610 S. 42nd St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m. Gifford Park Elementary School 717 N. 32nd St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 05/04/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m. Gomez Heritage 5101 S. 17th St, Omaha M,TH,F,SA,S 05/21/20 – 08/03/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Hale Jr High 6143 Whitmore, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 04/20/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m. Indian Hill 3121 U Street, Omaha ,W,TH,F,SA,S 05/20/20 – 08/02/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Jackson 620 S. 31st Street, Omaha ,W,TH,F,SA,S 05/20/20 – 08/02/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Joslyn 11220 Blondo St., Omaha ,W,TH,F,SA,S 05/27/20 – 08/02/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. King 3706 Maple St., Omaha M,T,TH,F,SA,S 05/28/20 – 08/03/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. King Science Center 3720 Florence Blvd, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 05/11/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m. Liberty Elementary School 2021 St. Mary’s Ave, Omaha ,T,W,TH,F,SA 05/26/20 – 08/01/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Marrs Middle School 5619 S. 19th Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 05/04/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m. Masters 5505 N. 99th St., Omaha M,TH,F,SA,S 05/28/20 – 08/03/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Minne Lusa 2728 Ida Street, Omaha M,TH,F,SA,S 05/21/20 – 08/03/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Mount View 5322 N. 52nd Street, Omaha ,T,W,TH,F,SA 05/19/20 – 08/01/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Norris Jr High 2235 South 46th St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 04/20/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m. Oak Valley 3109 Pedersen Drive, Omaha ,T,W,TH,F,SA 05/26/20 – 08/01/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m. Sherman 5618 N. 14th Avenue, Omaha ,T,W,TH,F,SA 05/19/20 – 08/01/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Skinner 4304 N. 33rd Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m. South High 4519 South 24th Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m. Sunny Slope 10828 Old Maple Rd, Omaha ,T,W,TH,F,SA 05/19/20 – 08/01/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Walnut Hill 4355 Charles St., Omaha M,TH,F,SA,S 05/21/20 – 08/03/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Western Hills 6523 Western Ave., Omaha M,TH,F,SA,S 05/28/20 – 08/03/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. O’Neill Public Schools O’Neill Elementary School 1700 N 4th St., ONeill M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/16/20 – 08/02/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 11:00 p.m. O’Neill High School 540 E Hynes St., O’Neill M,T,W,TH 06/01/20 – 07/30/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:30 p.m. Ord Public Schools Ord High School 320 N 19th, Ord M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Overton Public School Overton Public School 401 7th Street, Overton M,T,W,TH,F 03/17/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Papillion-La Vista School Golden Hills Elementary 2912 Coffey Ave, Bellevue M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 08/07/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. La Vista Middle School 7900 Edgewood Blvd, La Vista M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 08/07/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. Pawnee City Public School Burchard City Park 206 2nd St, Burchard M,T,W,TH,F,SA 04/01/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Du Bois City Park 202 Clay St, DuBois M,T,W,TH,F,SA 04/01/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Pawnee City Public School 729 E Street, Pawnee City M,T,W,TH,F,SA 03/17/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Steinauer City Park 215 Main St, Steinauer M,T,W,TH,F,SA 04/01/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Table Rock City Park 416 Luzerne St, Table Rock M,T,W,TH,F,SA 04/01/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Pender Public School Pender School 609 Whitney Street, Pender M,T,W,TH,F 03/19/20 – 08/07/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Route 1 609 Whitney Street, Pender M,T,W,TH,F 03/19/20 – 08/07/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Route 2 609 Whitney Street, Pender M,T,W,TH,F 03/19/20 – 08/07/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Route 3 609 Whitney, Pender M,T,W,TH,F 04/15/20 – 08/07/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Plattsmouth Comm. Schools Middle School 1724 8th Ave, Plattsmouth M,T,W,TH,F 04/06/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Ralston Public Schools Ralston High School 8969 Park Drive, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/16/20 – 08/07/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Ralston Middle School 8202 Lakeview St., Ralston M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/16/20 – 08/07/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Raymond Central Public School Raymond Central School 1800 W Agnew Road, Raymond M 06/15/20 – 08/07/20 Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Salvation Army – North Platte Salvation Army Community Center 1020 North Adams Avenue, North Platte M,T,W,TH,F 05/25/20 – 08/14/20 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m. Santee Community School Santee School 206 Frazier Ave. East, Niobrara M,T,W,TH 03/11/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Schuyler Community Schools Schuyler Middle School 200 West 10th St., Schuyler M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Scottsbluff Public Schools Lincoln Heights 2214 Ave C, Scottsbluff M,T,W,TH 07/06/20 – 07/30/20 AM Snack: 9:00 – 9:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m. Scottsbluff Library 1809 3rd Avenue, Scottsbluff M,T,W,TH,F 05/29/20 – 07/24/20 Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Scottsbluff Middle School 27 East 23rd Street, Scottsbluff M,T,W,TH,F,SA 03/19/20 – 08/04/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:45 – 13:30 p.m. Trails West Park 22 South Beltline Hwy, Scottsbluff M,T,W,TH,F 05/26/20 – 07/24/20 Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Veterans Park East 7th St and 14th Ave, Scottsbluff M,T,W,TH,F 05/26/20 – 07/24/20 Lunch: 12:45 – 13:30 p.m. Westmoor Pool 1936 Ave I, Scottsbluff M,T,W,TH,F 06/02/20 – 07/24/20 Lunch: 12:45 – 13:30 p.m. Sidney Public School Central Elementary 1114 16th Ave, sidney M,T,W,TH,F 03/17/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 11:30 p.m. North Ward School 434 16th Street, Sidney M,T,W,TH,F 03/16/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. South Central Nebraska Unified District #5 Clay Center Site 200 N Center, Clay Center M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/30/20 AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Deweese US Post Office 303 S Deweese, Deweese M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/30/20 AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Edgar US Post Office 312 North C Street, Edgar M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/30/20 AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Fairfield US Post Office 108 W 9th Street, Fairfield M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/30/20 AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Glenvil US Post Office 204 Winters Avenue, Glenvil M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/30/20 AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Lawrence Site 411 E 2nd St, Lawrence M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/30/20 AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Nelson Site 850 S Nevada, Nelson M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/30/20 AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Sandy Creek Site 30671 Highway 14, Fairfield M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/30/20 AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. South Sarpy School District 46 Platteview Senior High School 14801 S 108th St, Springfield M,T,W,TH,F 03/30/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m. Springfield Elementary School 765 Main St, Springfield M,T,W,TH,F 03/30/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m. Westmont Elementary School 13210 Glenn St, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 03/30/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m. Stanton Community Schools Stanton Elementary School 506 Fir Street, Stanton M,T,W,TH,F 03/19/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m. Superior Public School Superior Public School 601 W 8th Street, Superior M,T,W,TH,F 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Umo ‘ho’ Nation Public School Umo 206 Main street, Macy M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 07/31/20 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Wakefield Community School Wakefield Community School 802 HIGHLAND STREET, Wakefield M,T,W,TH,F 03/18/20 – 08/14/20 Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Walthill Public School Walthill Public School 602 Main Street, Walthill M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Weeping Water Public School Weeping Water Public School 204 West O St, Weeping Water M,T,W,TH,F,SA 03/20/20 – 07/24/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Westside Community Schools Adams Park Community Center 3230 John A Creighton Blvd, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 07/06/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Camelot Community 9270 Cady Ave., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 05/27/20 – 08/07/20 Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Completely Kids dba Camp Fire USA 2566 St. Mary’s Avenue, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 05/26/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Downtown YMCA 430 S 20th St., Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 06/15/20 – 08/07/20 Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:00 p.m. Prairie Lane Elementary 3534 South 108th Street, Omaha M 03/16/20 – 08/07/20 Breakfast: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:30 p.m. St. Cecilia Church 3901 Webster, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 05/26/20 – 08/07/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m. West YMCA 7502 Maple Street, Omaha M,T,W,TH,F 06/15/20 – 08/07/20 Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Westbrook Elementary 1312 Robertson Drive, Omaha M 03/16/20 – 08/07/20 Breakfast: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:30 p.m. Westgate Elementary 7802 Hascall Street, Omaha M 03/16/20 – 08/07/20 Breakfast: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:30 p.m. Wheeler Central Schools Wheeler Central Schools 600 W. Randolph St., Bartlett M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 04/17/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m. Winnebago Tribe of NE Kidz Cafe Blach Hawk Community Center Hi 75/77, Winnebago M,T,W,TH,F 06/01/20 – 07/26/20 Lunch: 12:00 – 13:30 p.m. PM Snack: 15:30 – 16:00 p.m. York Public Schools Harrison Park Kingsley Avenue, York M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/30/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m. Orscheln’s Parking Lot 518 S Lincoln Avenue, York M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/30/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m. York County Fairgrounds 2345 N Nebraska Avenue, York M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/30/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m. York Middle School 1730 N Delaware Avenue, York M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 03/23/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m. York Mobile Plaza 4th Street & Highway 81, York M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S 05/06/20 – 07/31/20 Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m. YWCA of Adams County YWCA – The Zone 2525 W 2nd St Suite 110, Hastings M,T,W,TH,F 05/04/20 – 08/14/20 Supper: 17:00 – 18:00

Summer Camps and Enrolled Sites