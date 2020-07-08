Free meals for children available through summer food program

Free meals will be available to all children attending programs this summer at sites across Nebraska.
Meals will be available through the Summer Food Service Program for Children, a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program. The attached 2020 Summer Food Program Sites list shows the sponsors, dates, and times that meals will be available to all children.
A number of summer camps and programs are also offering free meals to those children who are enrolled. Under the USDA Summer Food Service Program, free meals are available when 50 percent of the children enrolled at the site meet the federal Summer Food Service Program Eligibility Standards for family income listed in the graph immediately below. The second list in this release shows the sites offering summer camps and programs.
Text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877 for the latest information about SFSP sites near you.
2020 SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM ELIGIBILITY
|Household Size
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|Each Additional Family Member
|Annual Income
|$23,107
|$31,284
|$39,461
|$47,638
|$55,815
|$63,992
|$72,169
|$8,177
Summer Food Program Sites
|Ainsworth City School
|Ainsworth
|520 E. 2nd Street, Ainsworth
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:15 – 12:30 p.m.
|Alma Public School
|Alma Public School
|515 Jewell Street, Alma
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Ansley Public School
|Ansley Public School
|1124 Cameron Street, Ansley
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Arapahoe Public School
|Arapahoe Public School
|610 Walnut St, Arapahoe
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:15 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Arcadia Public School
|Arcadia Public School
|320 West Owens, Arcadia
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/19/20 – 08/13/20
|Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Auburn Public School
|Auburn High School
|1829 Central Ave, Auburn
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Calvert Elementary School
|2103 O Street, Auburn
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Central Office
|1713 J ST, Auburn
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Mobile Route 1: Stella
|501 Main St, Stalla
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Mobile Route 2: Brownville and Nemaha
|223 Main St, Brownville
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Mobile Route 3: Peru and Julian
|614 5th St, Peru
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Bancroft-Rosalie School
|Bancroft-Rosalie School
|708 Main St, Bancroft
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/16/20 – 08/14/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Rosalie
|109 N Poplar Ave, Rosalie
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/18/20 – 08/14/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Banner County School
|Banner County School
|Banner County School, Harrisburg
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Bellevue Public Schools
|Avery Elementary
|2107 Avery Road, Bellevue
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Belleaire Elementary
|1200 W. Mission Avenue, Bellevue
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Bertha Barber Elementary
|1402 Main St, Bellevue
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/02/20
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Betz Elementary
|605 W 27th Avenue, Bellevue
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Peter Sarpy Elementary
|2908 Vandenberg Avenue, Bellevue
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/01/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Boone Central District 1
|Albion Public School
|605 S. 6th St, Albion
|M,W,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Petersburg Public School
|203 Widaman St, Petersburg
|M,W,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Brady Public School
|Brady Public Schools
|112 E Popleton St, Brady123
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 08/14/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Bridgeport Public School
|Bridgeport Public School
|800 Q Street, Bridgeport
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Broken Bow Public School
|North Park Elementary
|1135 North H Street, Broken Bow
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Cambridge Public School
|Cambridge Public School
|1003 Nelson Street, CAMBRIDGE
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Carpenter Intergenerational Center
|Carpenter Intergenerational Center
|116 Terry Blvd., Gering
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|05/12/20 – 09/15/20
|Lunch: 11:30 – 12:45 p.m.
|Columbus Public School
|Carriage House Estates
|Intersection of 7th Avenue and 27th Street., Columbus
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Centennial Elementary School
|500 Centennial Street, Columbus
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Columbus High School
|3434 Discoverer Drive, Columbus
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Columbus Middle School
|2200 26 Street, Columbus
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Duncan
|906 8th Street, Duncan
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Emerson Elementary School
|2410 20 St., Columbus
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Lost Creek Elementary School
|3772 33 Ave, Columbus
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|North Park Elementary School
|2200 31 street, Columbus
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|West Park Elementary School
|4100 Adamy Street, Columbus
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Conestoga Public Schools
|Conestoga Elementary
|104 E High St, Murray
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/25/20 – 07/24/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Cozad Community Schools
|Bus Stop: Heritage Ln and Locust St
|Heritage Lane and Locust St, Cozad
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/17/20 – 07/24/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Cozad Early Education Center (CEEC)
|420 W 14th St, Cozad
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/17/20 – 07/24/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Cozad Elementary
|420 East 14th Street, Cozad
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/17/20 – 07/24/20
|Breakfast: 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Cozad Middle School
|1810 Meridian Ave, Cozad
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/17/20 – 07/24/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Frenchy Park
|400 A St, Cozad
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/17/20 – 07/24/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Horizon Mobile Home Park
|Johansen Dr & F St, Cozad
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/17/20 – 07/24/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Creek Valley Schools
|Elementary/High School-Chappell
|6th & Hayward, Chappell
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 08/12/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Crete Public Schools
|Crete Elementary School
|309 EAST 11TH STREET, CRETE
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/23/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Crete Middle School
|1500 EAST 15TH STREET, CRETE
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/23/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Denton- Communication Center
|DENTON COMMUNITY CENTER, DENTON
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/24/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Hallam- Methodist Church
|HALLAM METHODIST CHURCH, HALLAM
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/24/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Sprague- Church
|SPRAGUE CHURCH, SPRAGUE
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/24/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Douglas County West Community Schools
|DC West Elementary School
|401 S Pine St, Valley
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Dundy County Public School
|Benkelman Elementary School
|900 A Street, Benkelman
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/19/20 – 08/20/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Pitner Park in Stratton
|605 Bailey Street, Stratton
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/19/20 – 08/20/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Elkhorn Public Schools
|Elkhorn High School
|1401 Veterans Drive, Elkhorn
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|04/01/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Elm Creek Public School
|Elm Creek Public School
|230 E Calkins Ave, Elm Creek
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/01/20 – 08/12/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Elwood Public Schools
|Elwood Public Schools
|502 First Ave, Elwood
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Fairbury Public School
|Central School
|808 F STREET, FAIRBURY
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Fairbury Jr.-Sr. High School
|1501 9TH STREET, FAIRBURY
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Falls City Public School
|Middle School
|1415 Morton St, Falls City
|M,T,W,TH
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Food Bank For The Heartland
|Abide Center
|3223 N 45th St, Omaha
|M
|03/30/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 13:00 – 14:00 p.m.
|All Saints Catholic School
|1335 South 10th Street, Omaha
|M
|07/06/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|Bellevue Public Library
|1003 Lincoln Road, Bellevue
|,T
|07/07/20 – 08/04/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|Bluff Cherry Hills
|6510 N 107th Ave, Omaha
|,W
|07/08/20 – 08/05/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|Casteller Elementary
|2316 S 18th St, Omaha
|M
|03/30/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Chandler Point
|3025 Kansas Drive, Bellevue
|,T
|07/07/20 – 08/04/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|Completely Kids
|2566 St Marys Ave, Omaha
|,F
|04/03/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|Crestview Village
|7241 Edna Court, La Vista
|,TH
|07/09/20 – 08/06/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|Hope Center for Kids – Kids Cafe
|2200 N. 20th St., Omaha
|M
|03/30/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 13:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|Jefferson Elementary
|4065 Vinton St, Omaha
|M
|03/30/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 13:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|Lions Park
|13th & Park Street, Blair
|,TH
|07/09/20 – 08/06/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|MCC North
|5300 N 30th St, Omaha
|,W
|04/01/20 – 08/05/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|Miller Park Elementary
|5625 N 28th Ave, Omaha
|,F
|04/03/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 13:00 – 14:00 p.m.
|North Star
|4242 N 49th Street, Omaha
|,F
|04/03/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 13:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|OHA Southside
|OHA Southside, Omaha
|,T
|07/07/20 – 08/04/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|St. Luke Teen Center
|11810 Burke St, Omaha
|,TH
|07/09/20 – 08/06/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
|Wakonda Elementary
|4845 Curtis Ave, Omaha
|M
|03/30/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 6:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 13:00 – 14:00 p.m.
|Food Bank of Lincoln
|Arnold Elementary School
|5000 Mike Scholl Street, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/20 – 07/24/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Fremont Public School
|Bell Field Elementary
|1240 E 11th Street, Fremont
|M,TH
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:00 p.m.
|Linden Elementary
|1205 N. L St., Fremont
|M,TH
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:00 p.m.
|Washington Elementary
|515 N. Broad Street, Fremont
|M,TH
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:00 p.m.
|Garden County Schools
|Garden County Elementary School
|800 W 2nd, Oshkosh
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/20 – 07/24/20
|Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. PM Snack: 13:00 – 14:00 p.m.
|Gering Public School
|Geil Elementary
|1600 D Street, Gering
|M,T,W,TH,F
|07/22/20 – 07/30/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Lincoln Elementary
|1725 13th St, Gering
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 08/05/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Northfield Elementary
|1900 Flaten, Gering
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Terry’s Lake Park
|Lake Drive, Terrytown
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/29/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 13:00 – 14:00 p.m.
|Gibbon Public School
|Gibbon Public School
|1030 Court St., Gibbon
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Gordon-Rushville Public Schools
|Gordon-Rushville Elementary at Gordon
|500 W. 2nd Street, Gordon
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Gordon-Rushville Middle School
|401 Sprague St, Rushville
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Grand Island Public School
|Barr Jr. High School
|602 W Stolley Park Rd, Grand Island
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/28/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Kneale Administration Building
|123 South Webb Rd, Grand Island
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/28/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Senior High School
|2124 N Lafayette St, Grand Island
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/28/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Shoemaker Elementary
|4160 Old Potash Highway, Grand Island
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Walnut Jr. High School
|1600 Custer Street, Grand Island
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Harvard Public School
|Harvard School
|506 E NORTH STREET, HARVARD
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/19/20 – 07/10/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Hastings Public Schools
|Alcott Elementary
|313 North Cedar, Hastings
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/19/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Hastings Middle School
|201 N. Marian Rd., Hastings
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/19/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Lincoln Elementary
|720 South Franklin Ave, Hastings
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/19/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|High Plains Community School
|Clarks Site
|205 W Pearl, Clarks
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/25/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Polk Site
|260 S Pine, Polk
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/25/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Hitchcock County School
|Hitchcock County Elementary
|712 Arizona St, Culbertson
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Hitchcock County Jr.-Sr. High
|312 West 3rd St, Trenton
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Homer Community School
|Homer Community School
|212 S. 3rd, Homer
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/23/20 – 08/09/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Humboldt/Tablerock-Steinauer
|Dawson
|810 Central Ave., Humboldt
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Humboldt Site
|810 Central Ave., Humboldt
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Stella
|810 Central Ave., Humboldt
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Tablerock-Steinauer
|810 Central Ave., Humboldt
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Verdon
|810 Central Ave., Humboldt
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Johnson County Central Public School
|Tecumseh
|358 N 6th Street, Tecumseh
|M,T,W,TH
|03/23/20 – 07/16/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Kearney Public Schools
|Bryant Elementary
|1611 Avenue C, Kearney
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/24/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Central Elementary
|300 W. 24th Street, Kearney
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/24/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Emerson Elementary
|2705 Avenue E, Kearney
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/24/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Kimball Public Schools
|Kimball Jr.-Sr. High School
|901 S. Nadine St., Kimball
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Mary Lynch Elementary School
|1000 E 6th St, Kimball
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/08/20 – 07/24/20
|Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Lexington Public Schools
|Lexington Sr. High School
|705 W 13th St, Lexington
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/19/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Lincoln Public Schools
|Arnold Elementary
|5000 MIKE SCHOLL ST, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/16/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Belmont Elementary
|3425 N 14TH ST, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/16/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Brownell Elementary
|6000 Aylesworth Ave, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Calvert Elementary
|3709 S 46th St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/16/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Campbell Elementary
|2200 Dodge St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Clinton Elementary
|1520 N 29th St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Culler Middle School
|5201 Vine St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Dawes Middle School
|5130 Colfax Ave, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Elliott Elementary
|225 S 25th St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 14:00 p.m.
|Everett Elementary
|1123 C St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Goodrich Middle School
|4600 Lewis Ave, Lincoln, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/20/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Hartley Elementary
|730 N 33RD ST, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/16/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Holmes Elementary
|5230 Sumner St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/20/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Huntington Elementary
|2900 N 46th St, Lincoln, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Lakeview Elementary
|300 Capitol Beach Blvd, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Lefler Middle School
|1100 S 48th St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Lincoln High
|2229 J STREET, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/16/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Lincoln High Bus Route
|2229 J St, Lincoln, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/20/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|McPhee Elementary
|820 Goodhue Blvd, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|North Star Bus Route
|5801 N 33rd St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/20/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|North Star High
|5801 North 33rd St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Northeast Bus Route
|2635 N 63rd St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/20/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Northeast High
|2635 N 63RD, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/16/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Norwood Park Elementary
|4710 N 72nd St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/20/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Park Middle School
|855 S 8TH ST, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/16/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Pershing Elementary
|6402 Judson St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Prescott Elementary
|1930 S 20th St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Randolph Elementary
|1024 S 37th St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Riley Elementary
|5021 Orchard St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Roper Elementary
|2323 S Coddington Ave, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Saratoga Elementary
|2215 S 13th St, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|West Lincoln Elementary
|630 W Dawes Ave, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Litchfield Public School
|Litchfield Public School
|500 North Main, Litchfield
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Loup City Public School
|Loup City High School
|800 nth 8th, Loup City
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Madison Public School
|Madison Elementary School
|405 East 8th St, Madison
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 08/04/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:15 – 12:15 p.m.
|Milford Public School
|Milford Elementary
|1200 W 1st St, Milford
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Minatare Public Schools
|Minatare Elementary School
|805 7th Street, Minatare
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/12/20 – 07/02/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Minden Public Schools
|East Elementary School
|123 North Minden, Minden
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/23/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Mitchell Public School
|Mitchell Public School
|1439 13th Avenue, Mitchell
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Morrill Public School
|Morrill Public School
|505 Center Ave., Morrill
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Nebraska City Schools
|Hayward School
|306 S. 14th St., Nebraska City
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
|Niobrara Public School
|Niobrara Public School
|247 North Hwy 12, Niobrara
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Norfolk Public Schools
|25th Street School
|2500 West Norfolk Ave., Norfolk
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Norfolk Jr. High School
|510 Pasewalk Ave., Norfolk
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Norfolk Middle School
|1221 North First Street, Norfolk
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Norfolk Sr. High School
|801 Riverside, Norfolk
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Woodland Park Elementary
|611 Meadow Lane, Norfolk
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|North Platte Public School
|Madison Middle School
|1400 North Madison Street, North Platte
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/18/20 – 07/17/20
|Breakfast: 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Ogallala Public School
|Prairie View
|801 East O Street, Ogallala
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:45 – 12:45 p.m.
|Omaha Public Schools
|Adams
|3420 N. 78th St., Omaha
|,W,TH,F,SA,S
|05/20/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Ashland Park/Robbins
|5050 S. 51st St., Omaha
|,W,TH,F,SA,S
|05/27/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Bancroft
|2724 Riverview Blvd, Omaha
|,T,W,TH,F,SA
|05/19/20 – 08/01/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:15 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Beals
|1720 S. 48th St., Omaha
|M,TH,F,SA,S
|05/28/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Belle Ryan
|1807 South 60th St., Omaha
|,T,W,TH,F,SA
|05/26/20 – 08/01/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:15 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Belvedere
|3775 Curtis Ave., Omaha
|,W,TH,F,SA,S
|05/20/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Benson High
|5120 Maple St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Benson West
|6652 Maple St., Omaha
|,T,W,TH,F,SA
|05/26/20 – 08/01/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Beveridge Jr High
|1616 S. 120th St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/27/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Boyd
|8314 Boyd St., Omaha
|M,TH,F,SA,S
|05/21/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Bryan Jr High
|8210 S. 42nd St., Bellevue
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/27/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Central Park
|4904 N. 42nd St., Omaha
|,W,TH,F,SA,S
|05/27/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Chandler View
|7800 S. 25th Street, Bellevue
|,W,TH,F,SA,S
|05/27/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Conestoga
|2115 Burdette St., Omaha
|M,TH,F,SA,S
|05/28/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Dodge
|3520 Maplewood Blvd., Omaha
|M,TH,F,SA,S
|05/28/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Edison
|2303 NORTH 97TH ST, OMAHA
|M,TH,F,SA,S
|05/28/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Florence
|7902 N 36th St, OMAHA
|,W,TH,F,SA,S
|05/20/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Fontenelle
|3905 N. 52nd Street, Omaha
|,T,W,TH,F,SA
|05/19/20 – 08/01/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Gateway Elementary
|5610 S. 42nd St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Gifford Park Elementary School
|717 N. 32nd St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/04/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Gomez Heritage
|5101 S. 17th St, Omaha
|M,TH,F,SA,S
|05/21/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Hale Jr High
|6143 Whitmore, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/20/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Indian Hill
|3121 U Street, Omaha
|,W,TH,F,SA,S
|05/20/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Jackson
|620 S. 31st Street, Omaha
|,W,TH,F,SA,S
|05/20/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Joslyn
|11220 Blondo St., Omaha
|,W,TH,F,SA,S
|05/27/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|King
|3706 Maple St., Omaha
|M,T,TH,F,SA,S
|05/28/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|King Science Center
|3720 Florence Blvd, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/11/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Liberty Elementary School
|2021 St. Mary’s Ave, Omaha
|,T,W,TH,F,SA
|05/26/20 – 08/01/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Marrs Middle School
|5619 S. 19th Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/04/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Masters
|5505 N. 99th St., Omaha
|M,TH,F,SA,S
|05/28/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Minne Lusa
|2728 Ida Street, Omaha
|M,TH,F,SA,S
|05/21/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Mount View
|5322 N. 52nd Street, Omaha
|,T,W,TH,F,SA
|05/19/20 – 08/01/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Norris Jr High
|2235 South 46th St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/20/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Oak Valley
|3109 Pedersen Drive, Omaha
|,T,W,TH,F,SA
|05/26/20 – 08/01/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Sherman
|5618 N. 14th Avenue, Omaha
|,T,W,TH,F,SA
|05/19/20 – 08/01/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Skinner
|4304 N. 33rd Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|South High
|4519 South 24th Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Sunny Slope
|10828 Old Maple Rd, Omaha
|,T,W,TH,F,SA
|05/19/20 – 08/01/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Walnut Hill
|4355 Charles St., Omaha
|M,TH,F,SA,S
|05/21/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Western Hills
|6523 Western Ave., Omaha
|M,TH,F,SA,S
|05/28/20 – 08/03/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|O’Neill Public Schools
|O’Neill Elementary School
|1700 N 4th St., ONeill
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/16/20 – 08/02/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 11:00 p.m.
|O’Neill High School
|540 E Hynes St., O’Neill
|M,T,W,TH
|06/01/20 – 07/30/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Ord Public Schools
|Ord High School
|320 N 19th, Ord
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Overton Public School
|Overton Public School
|401 7th Street, Overton
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Papillion-La Vista School
|Golden Hills Elementary
|2912 Coffey Ave, Bellevue
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|La Vista Middle School
|7900 Edgewood Blvd, La Vista
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
|Pawnee City Public School
|Burchard City Park
|206 2nd St, Burchard
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA
|04/01/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Du Bois City Park
|202 Clay St, DuBois
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA
|04/01/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Pawnee City Public School
|729 E Street, Pawnee City
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Steinauer City Park
|215 Main St, Steinauer
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA
|04/01/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Table Rock City Park
|416 Luzerne St, Table Rock
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA
|04/01/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Pender Public School
|Pender School
|609 Whitney Street, Pender
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/19/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Route 1
|609 Whitney Street, Pender
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/19/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Route 2
|609 Whitney Street, Pender
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/19/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Route 3
|609 Whitney, Pender
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/15/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Plattsmouth Comm. Schools
|Middle School
|1724 8th Ave, Plattsmouth
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/06/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Ralston Public Schools
|Ralston High School
|8969 Park Drive, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/16/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Ralston Middle School
|8202 Lakeview St., Ralston
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/16/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Raymond Central Public School
|Raymond Central School
|1800 W Agnew Road, Raymond
|M
|06/15/20 – 08/07/20
|Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Salvation Army – North Platte
|Salvation Army Community Center
|1020 North Adams Avenue, North Platte
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/25/20 – 08/14/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Santee Community School
|Santee School
|206 Frazier Ave. East, Niobrara
|M,T,W,TH
|03/11/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Schuyler Community Schools
|Schuyler Middle School
|200 West 10th St., Schuyler
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Scottsbluff Public Schools
|Lincoln Heights
|2214 Ave C, Scottsbluff
|M,T,W,TH
|07/06/20 – 07/30/20
|AM Snack: 9:00 – 9:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Scottsbluff Library
|1809 3rd Avenue, Scottsbluff
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/29/20 – 07/24/20
|Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Scottsbluff Middle School
|27 East 23rd Street, Scottsbluff
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA
|03/19/20 – 08/04/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:45 – 13:30 p.m.
|Trails West Park
|22 South Beltline Hwy, Scottsbluff
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/26/20 – 07/24/20
|Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Veterans Park
|East 7th St and 14th Ave, Scottsbluff
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/26/20 – 07/24/20
|Lunch: 12:45 – 13:30 p.m.
|Westmoor Pool
|1936 Ave I, Scottsbluff
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/02/20 – 07/24/20
|Lunch: 12:45 – 13:30 p.m.
|Sidney Public School
|Central Elementary
|1114 16th Ave, sidney
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 11:30 p.m.
|North Ward School
|434 16th Street, Sidney
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/16/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|South Central Nebraska Unified District #5
|Clay Center Site
|200 N Center, Clay Center
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/30/20
|AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Deweese US Post Office
|303 S Deweese, Deweese
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/30/20
|AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Edgar US Post Office
|312 North C Street, Edgar
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/30/20
|AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Fairfield US Post Office
|108 W 9th Street, Fairfield
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/30/20
|AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Glenvil US Post Office
|204 Winters Avenue, Glenvil
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/30/20
|AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Lawrence Site
|411 E 2nd St, Lawrence
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/30/20
|AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Nelson Site
|850 S Nevada, Nelson
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/30/20
|AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|Sandy Creek Site
|30671 Highway 14, Fairfield
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/30/20
|AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
|South Sarpy School District 46
|Platteview Senior High School
|14801 S 108th St, Springfield
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/30/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Springfield Elementary School
|765 Main St, Springfield
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/30/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Westmont Elementary School
|13210 Glenn St, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/30/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Stanton Community Schools
|Stanton Elementary School
|506 Fir Street, Stanton
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/19/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Superior Public School
|Superior Public School
|601 W 8th Street, Superior
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Umo ‘ho’ Nation Public School
|Umo
|206 Main street, Macy
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Wakefield Community School
|Wakefield Community School
|802 HIGHLAND STREET, Wakefield
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 08/14/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Walthill Public School
|Walthill Public School
|602 Main Street, Walthill
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Weeping Water Public School
|Weeping Water Public School
|204 West O St, Weeping Water
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA
|03/20/20 – 07/24/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Westside Community Schools
|Adams Park Community Center
|3230 John A Creighton Blvd, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|07/06/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Camelot Community
|9270 Cady Ave., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/27/20 – 08/07/20
|Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Completely Kids dba Camp Fire USA
|2566 St. Mary’s Avenue, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/26/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Downtown YMCA
|430 S 20th St., Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/15/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:00 p.m.
|Prairie Lane Elementary
|3534 South 108th Street, Omaha
|M
|03/16/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|St. Cecilia Church
|3901 Webster, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/26/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
|West YMCA
|7502 Maple Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/15/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Westbrook Elementary
|1312 Robertson Drive, Omaha
|M
|03/16/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Westgate Elementary
|7802 Hascall Street, Omaha
|M
|03/16/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Wheeler Central Schools
|Wheeler Central Schools
|600 W. Randolph St., Bartlett
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|04/17/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Winnebago Tribe of NE
|Kidz Cafe
|Blach Hawk Community Center Hi 75/77, Winnebago
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/20 – 07/26/20
|Lunch: 12:00 – 13:30 p.m. PM Snack: 15:30 – 16:00 p.m.
|York Public Schools
|Harrison Park
|Kingsley Avenue, York
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/30/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
|Orscheln’s Parking Lot
|518 S Lincoln Avenue, York
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/30/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
|York County Fairgrounds
|2345 N Nebraska Avenue, York
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/30/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
|York Middle School
|1730 N Delaware Avenue, York
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|03/23/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
|York Mobile Plaza
|4th Street & Highway 81, York
|M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
|05/06/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
|YWCA of Adams County
|YWCA – The Zone
|2525 W 2nd St Suite 110, Hastings
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/04/20 – 08/14/20
|Supper: 17:00 – 18:00
Summer Camps and Enrolled Sites
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Omaha
|Florence–Boys and Girls Club
|7902 N 36th Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/06/20 – 08/31/20
|Supper: 17:00 – 19:00
|Millard Central
|12801 L Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/06/20 – 08/31/20
|Supper: 17:00 – 19:00
|Mount View Boys and Girls Club
|5322 n 52nd Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/06/20 – 08/31/20
|Supper: 17:00 – 19:00
|North Omaha Boys and Girls Club
|2610 Hamilton St, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/06/20 – 08/31/20
|Supper: 17:00 – 19:00
|South Omaha Gene Eppley Boys/Girls
|5051 South 22nd St, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/06/20 – 08/31/20
|Supper: 17:00 – 19:00
|Westside Unit
|1312 Robertson Drive, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|04/06/20 – 08/31/20
|Supper: 17:00 – 19:00
|Food Bank For The Heartland
|North Star Programming
|4242 N 49th St, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|07/06/20 – 07/31/20
|Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Food Bank of Lincoln
|Airpark Recreation West
|3720 NW 46th St, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/26/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
|Belmont Community Center
|3335 N 12th Street, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/26/20 – 08/11/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Belmont Recreation Center
|1234 Judson, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/26/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 7:30 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:30 p.m.
|Calvert Recreation Center
|4500 Stockwell St., Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/26/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:15 – 13:45 p.m.
|F Street Recreation Center
|1225 F St., Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/26/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Northbridge Community Center
|1533 N 27th Street, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 13:00 p.m.
|Northeast Family Center
|6220 Logan Ave, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/26/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Trinity Lutheran School
|1200 N 56th Street, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/26/20 – 08/05/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Lighthouse
|Lighthouse
|2601 N Street, Lincoln
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/30/20 – 08/11/20
|PM Snack: 13:30 – 14:00 p.m. Supper: 17:00 – 17:30
|Lincoln Public Schools
|Adams Bus Route
|7401 Jacobs Creek Dr, LINCOLN
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/20/20 – 09/30/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Loup City Public School
|Ashton Bus Route
|central Ave, Ashton
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Rockville Bus Route
|Ley St, Rockville
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/18/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
|Nelson Mandela Elementary School
|NELSON MANDELA ELEMENTARY
|6316 North 30th ST, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/16/20 – 08/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
|Purpose Driven Advocacy Center
|Purpose Driven Advocacy Center
|6401 N. 56th Street, Omaha
|M,T,W,TH,F
|06/01/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Super Kids Club
|Super Kids Club
|1345 N K St, Broken Bow
|M,T,W,TH,F
|05/18/20 – 08/07/20
|Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 a.m. PM Snack: 15:30 – 16:00 p.m.
|Twin River Public School
|Genoa Public School
|Twin River Public Schools, Genoa NE
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/20/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|Monroe
|Monroe Gym 414 Osborne Street, Monroe
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/20/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
|Silver Creek Public School
|Twin River Public Schools, Silver Creek
|M,T,W,TH,F
|03/20/20 – 07/31/20
|Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.