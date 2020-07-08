class="post-template-default single single-post postid-471927 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Free meals for children available through summer food program

BY Nebraska Department of Education | July 8, 2020
Free meals for children available through summer food program

Free meals will be available to all children attending programs this summer at sites across Nebraska.

Meals will be available through the Summer Food Service Program for Children, a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program. The attached 2020 Summer Food Program Sites list shows the sponsors, dates, and times that meals will be available to all children.

A number of summer camps and programs are also offering free meals to those children who are enrolled. Under the USDA Summer Food Service Program, free meals are available when 50 percent of the children enrolled at the site meet the federal Summer Food Service Program Eligibility Standards for family income listed in the graph immediately below. The second list in this release shows the sites offering summer camps and programs.

 

Text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877 for the latest information about SFSP sites near you.

 

 

2020 SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM ELIGIBILITY

 

Household Size 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Each Additional Family Member
Annual Income $23,107 $31,284 $39,461 $47,638 $55,815 $63,992 $72,169 $8,177

 

 

Summer Food Program Sites

 

 

Ainsworth City School
 
Ainsworth
520 E. 2nd Street, Ainsworth
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:15 – 12:30 p.m.
Alma Public School
Alma Public School
515 Jewell Street, Alma
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Ansley Public School
Ansley Public School
1124 Cameron Street, Ansley
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 07/31/20
Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Arapahoe Public School
Arapahoe Public School
610 Walnut St, Arapahoe
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 7:15 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Arcadia Public School
Arcadia Public School
320 West Owens, Arcadia
M,T,W,TH,F
03/19/20 – 08/13/20
Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Auburn Public School
Auburn High School
1829 Central Ave, Auburn
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Calvert Elementary School
2103 O Street, Auburn
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Central Office
1713 J ST, Auburn
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Mobile Route 1: Stella
501 Main St, Stalla
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Mobile Route 2: Brownville and Nemaha
223 Main St, Brownville
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Mobile Route 3: Peru and Julian
614 5th St, Peru
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Bancroft-Rosalie School
Bancroft-Rosalie School
708 Main St, Bancroft
M,T,W,TH,F
03/16/20 – 08/14/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Rosalie
109 N Poplar Ave, Rosalie
M,T,W,TH,F
05/18/20 – 08/14/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
Banner County School
Banner County School
Banner County School, Harrisburg
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 08/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Bellevue Public Schools
Avery Elementary
2107 Avery Road, Bellevue
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:45 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Belleaire Elementary
1200 W. Mission Avenue, Bellevue
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Bertha Barber Elementary
1402 Main St, Bellevue
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/02/20
Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:45 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Betz Elementary
605 W 27th Avenue, Bellevue
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:45 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Peter Sarpy Elementary
2908 Vandenberg Avenue, Bellevue
M,T,W,TH,F
04/01/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:45 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Boone Central District 1
Albion Public School
605 S. 6th St, Albion
M,W,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Petersburg Public School
203 Widaman St, Petersburg
M,W,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Brady Public School
Brady Public Schools
112 E Popleton St, Brady123
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 08/14/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Bridgeport Public School
Bridgeport Public School
800 Q Street, Bridgeport
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Broken Bow Public School
North Park Elementary
1135 North H Street, Broken Bow
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 07/31/20
Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Cambridge Public School
Cambridge Public School
1003 Nelson Street, CAMBRIDGE
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 08/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Carpenter Intergenerational Center
Carpenter Intergenerational Center
116 Terry Blvd., Gering
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
05/12/20 – 09/15/20
Lunch: 11:30 – 12:45 p.m.
Columbus Public School
Carriage House Estates
Intersection of 7th Avenue and 27th Street., Columbus
M,T,W,TH,F
03/17/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Centennial Elementary School
500 Centennial Street, Columbus
M,T,W,TH,F
03/17/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Columbus High School
3434 Discoverer Drive, Columbus
M,T,W,TH,F
03/17/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Columbus Middle School
2200 26 Street, Columbus
M,T,W,TH,F
03/17/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Duncan
906 8th Street, Duncan
M,T,W,TH,F
03/17/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Emerson Elementary School
2410 20 St., Columbus
M,T,W,TH,F
03/17/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Lost Creek Elementary School
3772 33 Ave, Columbus
M,T,W,TH,F
03/17/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
North Park Elementary School
2200 31 street, Columbus
M,T,W,TH,F
03/17/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
West Park Elementary School
4100 Adamy Street, Columbus
M,T,W,TH,F
03/17/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Conestoga Public Schools
Conestoga Elementary
104 E High St, Murray
M,T,W,TH,F
03/25/20 – 07/24/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Cozad Community Schools
Bus Stop: Heritage Ln and Locust St
Heritage Lane and Locust St, Cozad
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/17/20 – 07/24/20
Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Cozad Early Education Center (CEEC)
420 W 14th St, Cozad
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/17/20 – 07/24/20
Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Cozad Elementary
420 East 14th Street, Cozad
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/17/20 – 07/24/20
Breakfast: 9:30 – 10:15 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Cozad Middle School
1810 Meridian Ave, Cozad
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/17/20 – 07/24/20
Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Frenchy Park
400 A St, Cozad
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/17/20 – 07/24/20
Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Horizon Mobile Home Park
Johansen Dr & F St, Cozad
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/17/20 – 07/24/20
Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Creek Valley Schools
Elementary/High School-Chappell
6th & Hayward, Chappell
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 08/12/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Crete Public Schools
Crete Elementary School
309 EAST 11TH STREET, CRETE
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/23/20 – 08/02/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Crete Middle School
1500 EAST 15TH STREET, CRETE
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/23/20 – 08/02/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Denton- Communication Center
DENTON COMMUNITY CENTER, DENTON
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/24/20 – 08/02/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Hallam- Methodist Church
HALLAM METHODIST CHURCH, HALLAM
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/24/20 – 08/02/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Sprague- Church
SPRAGUE CHURCH, SPRAGUE
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/24/20 – 08/02/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Douglas County West Community Schools
DC West Elementary School
401 S Pine St, Valley
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
Dundy County Public School
Benkelman Elementary School
900 A Street, Benkelman
M,T,W,TH,F
03/19/20 – 08/20/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Pitner Park in Stratton
605 Bailey Street, Stratton
M,T,W,TH,F
03/19/20 – 08/20/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Elkhorn Public Schools
Elkhorn High School
1401 Veterans Drive, Elkhorn
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
04/01/20 – 08/02/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Elm Creek Public School
Elm Creek Public School
230 E Calkins Ave, Elm Creek
M,T,W,TH,F
04/01/20 – 08/12/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Elwood Public Schools
Elwood Public Schools
502 First Ave, Elwood
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast:      Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Fairbury Public School
Central School
808 F STREET, FAIRBURY
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Fairbury Jr.-Sr. High School
1501 9TH STREET, FAIRBURY
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Falls City Public School
Middle School
1415 Morton St, Falls City
M,T,W,TH
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Food Bank For The Heartland
Abide Center
3223 N 45th St, Omaha
M
03/30/20 – 08/03/20
Breakfast: 6:00 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 13:00 – 14:00 p.m.
All Saints Catholic School
1335 South 10th Street, Omaha
M
07/06/20 – 08/03/20
Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
Bellevue Public Library
1003 Lincoln Road, Bellevue
,T
07/07/20 – 08/04/20
Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
Bluff Cherry Hills
6510 N 107th Ave, Omaha
,W
07/08/20 – 08/05/20
Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
Casteller Elementary
2316 S 18th St, Omaha
M
03/30/20 – 08/03/20
Breakfast: 6:00 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Chandler Point
3025 Kansas Drive, Bellevue
,T
07/07/20 – 08/04/20
Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
Completely Kids
2566 St Marys Ave, Omaha
,F
04/03/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
Crestview Village
7241 Edna Court, La Vista
,TH
07/09/20 – 08/06/20
Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
Hope Center for Kids – Kids Cafe
2200 N. 20th St., Omaha
M
03/30/20 – 08/03/20
Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 13:00 – 15:00 p.m.
Jefferson Elementary
4065 Vinton St, Omaha
M
03/30/20 – 08/03/20
Breakfast: 6:00 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 13:00 – 15:00 p.m.
Lions Park
13th & Park Street, Blair
,TH
07/09/20 – 08/06/20
Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
MCC North
5300 N 30th St, Omaha
,W
04/01/20 – 08/05/20
Breakfast: 6:00 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
Miller Park Elementary
5625 N 28th Ave, Omaha
,F
04/03/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 13:00 – 14:00 p.m.
North Star
4242 N 49th Street, Omaha
,F
04/03/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 13:00 – 15:00 p.m.
OHA Southside
OHA Southside, Omaha
,T
07/07/20 – 08/04/20
Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
St. Luke Teen Center
11810 Burke St, Omaha
,TH
07/09/20 – 08/06/20
Breakfast: 6:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 15:00 p.m.
Wakonda Elementary
4845 Curtis Ave, Omaha
M
03/30/20 – 08/03/20
Breakfast: 6:00 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 13:00 – 14:00 p.m.
Food Bank of Lincoln
Arnold Elementary School
5000 Mike Scholl Street, Lincoln
M,T,W,TH,F
06/01/20 – 07/24/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Fremont Public School
Bell Field Elementary
1240 E 11th Street, Fremont
M,TH
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 13:00 p.m.
Linden Elementary
1205 N. L St., Fremont
M,TH
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 13:00 p.m.
Washington Elementary
515 N. Broad Street, Fremont
M,TH
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 13:00 p.m.
Garden County Schools
Garden County Elementary School
800 W 2nd, Oshkosh
M,T,W,TH,F
06/01/20 – 07/24/20
Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.     PM Snack: 13:00 – 14:00 p.m.
Gering Public School
Geil Elementary
1600 D Street, Gering
M,T,W,TH,F
07/22/20 – 07/30/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary
1725 13th St, Gering
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 08/05/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Northfield Elementary
1900 Flaten, Gering
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Terry’s Lake Park
Lake Drive, Terrytown
M,T,W,TH,F
04/29/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 13:00 – 14:00 p.m.
Gibbon Public School
Gibbon Public School
1030 Court St., Gibbon
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Gordon-Rushville Public Schools
Gordon-Rushville Elementary at Gordon
500 W. 2nd Street, Gordon
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/17/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
Gordon-Rushville Middle School
401 Sprague St, Rushville
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/17/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
Grand Island Public School
Barr Jr. High School
602 W Stolley Park Rd, Grand Island
M,T,W,TH,F
04/28/20 – 08/31/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Kneale Administration Building
123 South Webb Rd, Grand Island
M,T,W,TH,F
04/28/20 – 08/31/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Senior High School
2124 N Lafayette St, Grand Island
M,T,W,TH,F
04/28/20 – 08/31/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Shoemaker Elementary
4160 Old Potash Highway, Grand Island
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 08/31/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Walnut Jr. High School
1600 Custer Street, Grand Island
M,T,W,TH,F
03/17/20 – 08/31/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Harvard Public School
Harvard School
506 E NORTH STREET, HARVARD
M,T,W,TH,F
03/19/20 – 07/10/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Hastings Public Schools
Alcott Elementary
313 North Cedar, Hastings
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/19/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Hastings Middle School
201 N. Marian Rd., Hastings
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/19/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary
720 South Franklin Ave, Hastings
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/19/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
High Plains Community School
Clarks Site
205 W Pearl, Clarks
M,T,W,TH,F
03/25/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Polk Site
260 S Pine, Polk
M,T,W,TH,F
03/25/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Hitchcock County School
Hitchcock County Elementary
712 Arizona St, Culbertson
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 07/31/20
Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Hitchcock County Jr.-Sr. High
312 West 3rd St, Trenton
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 07/31/20
Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Homer Community School
Homer Community School
212 S. 3rd, Homer
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/23/20 – 08/09/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Humboldt/Tablerock-Steinauer
Dawson
810 Central Ave., Humboldt
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Humboldt Site
810 Central Ave., Humboldt
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Stella
810 Central Ave., Humboldt
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Tablerock-Steinauer
810 Central Ave., Humboldt
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Verdon
810 Central Ave., Humboldt
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Johnson County Central Public School
Tecumseh
358 N 6th Street, Tecumseh
M,T,W,TH
03/23/20 – 07/16/20
Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Kearney Public Schools
Bryant Elementary
1611 Avenue C, Kearney
M,T,W,TH,F
03/24/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Central Elementary
300 W. 24th Street, Kearney
M,T,W,TH,F
03/24/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Emerson Elementary
2705 Avenue E, Kearney
M,T,W,TH,F
03/24/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Kimball Public Schools
Kimball Jr.-Sr. High School
901 S. Nadine St., Kimball
M,T,W,TH,F
03/17/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Mary Lynch Elementary School
1000 E 6th St, Kimball
M,T,W,TH,F
06/08/20 – 07/24/20
Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Lexington Public Schools
Lexington Sr. High School
705 W 13th St, Lexington
M,T,W,TH,F
03/19/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Lincoln Public Schools
Arnold Elementary
5000 MIKE SCHOLL ST, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/16/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Belmont Elementary
3425 N 14TH ST, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/16/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Brownell Elementary
6000 Aylesworth Ave, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Calvert Elementary
3709 S 46th St, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/16/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Campbell Elementary
2200 Dodge St, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Clinton Elementary
1520 N 29th St, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Culler Middle School
5201 Vine St, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Dawes Middle School
5130 Colfax Ave, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Elliott Elementary
225 S 25th St, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 14:00 p.m.
Everett Elementary
1123 C St, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Goodrich Middle School
4600 Lewis Ave, Lincoln, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/20/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Hartley Elementary
730 N 33RD ST, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/16/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Holmes Elementary
5230 Sumner St, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
04/20/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Huntington Elementary
2900 N 46th St, Lincoln, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Lakeview Elementary
300 Capitol Beach Blvd, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Lefler Middle School
1100 S 48th St, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Lincoln High
2229 J STREET, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/16/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Lincoln High Bus Route
2229 J St, Lincoln, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/20/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
McPhee Elementary
820 Goodhue Blvd, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
North Star Bus Route
5801 N 33rd St, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/20/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
North Star High
5801 North 33rd St, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Northeast Bus Route
2635 N 63rd St, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/20/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Northeast High
2635 N 63RD, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/16/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Norwood Park Elementary
4710 N 72nd St, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
04/20/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Park Middle School
855  S 8TH ST, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/16/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Pershing Elementary
6402 Judson St, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Prescott Elementary
1930 S 20th St, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Randolph Elementary
1024 S 37th St, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Riley Elementary
5021 Orchard St, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Roper Elementary
2323 S Coddington Ave, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Saratoga Elementary
2215 S 13th St, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
West Lincoln Elementary
630 W Dawes Ave, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Litchfield Public School
Litchfield Public School
500 North Main, Litchfield
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Loup City Public School
Loup City High School
800 nth 8th, Loup City
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Madison Public School
Madison Elementary School
405 East 8th St, Madison
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 08/04/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:15 – 12:15 p.m.
Milford Public School
Milford Elementary
1200 W 1st St, Milford
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Minatare Public Schools
Minatare Elementary School
805 7th Street, Minatare
M,T,W,TH,F
03/12/20 – 07/02/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Minden Public Schools
East Elementary School
123 North Minden, Minden
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/23/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Mitchell Public School
Mitchell Public School
1439 13th Avenue, Mitchell
M,T,W,TH,F
03/17/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Morrill Public School
Morrill Public School
505 Center Ave., Morrill
M,T,W,TH,F
03/17/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Nebraska City Schools
Hayward School
306 S. 14th St., Nebraska City
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/18/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
Niobrara Public School
Niobrara Public School
247 North Hwy 12, Niobrara
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 07/30/20
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Norfolk Public Schools
25th Street School
2500 West Norfolk Ave., Norfolk
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 08/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Norfolk Jr. High School
510 Pasewalk Ave., Norfolk
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 08/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Norfolk Middle School
1221 North First Street, Norfolk
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 08/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Norfolk Sr. High School
801 Riverside, Norfolk
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 08/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Woodland Park Elementary
611 Meadow Lane, Norfolk
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 08/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 12:00 p.m.
North Platte Public School
Madison Middle School
1400 North Madison Street, North Platte
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/18/20 – 07/17/20
Breakfast: 9:30 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Ogallala Public School
Prairie View
801 East O Street, Ogallala
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/18/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:45 a.m.     Lunch: 11:45 – 12:45 p.m.
Omaha Public Schools
Adams
3420 N. 78th St., Omaha
,W,TH,F,SA,S
05/20/20 – 08/02/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Ashland Park/Robbins
5050 S. 51st St., Omaha
,W,TH,F,SA,S
05/27/20 – 08/02/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Bancroft
2724 Riverview Blvd, Omaha
,T,W,TH,F,SA
05/19/20 – 08/01/20
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:15 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Beals
1720 S. 48th St., Omaha
M,TH,F,SA,S
05/28/20 – 08/03/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Belle Ryan
1807 South 60th St., Omaha
,T,W,TH,F,SA
05/26/20 – 08/01/20
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:15 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Belvedere
3775 Curtis Ave., Omaha
,W,TH,F,SA,S
05/20/20 – 08/02/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Benson High
5120 Maple St., Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
Benson West
6652 Maple St., Omaha
,T,W,TH,F,SA
05/26/20 – 08/01/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Beveridge Jr High
1616 S. 120th St., Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
04/27/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
Boyd
8314 Boyd St., Omaha
M,TH,F,SA,S
05/21/20 – 08/03/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Bryan Jr High
8210 S. 42nd St., Bellevue
M,T,W,TH,F
04/27/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
Central Park
4904 N. 42nd St., Omaha
,W,TH,F,SA,S
05/27/20 – 08/02/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Chandler View
7800 S. 25th Street, Bellevue
,W,TH,F,SA,S
05/27/20 – 08/02/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Conestoga
2115 Burdette St., Omaha
M,TH,F,SA,S
05/28/20 – 08/03/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Dodge
3520 Maplewood Blvd., Omaha
M,TH,F,SA,S
05/28/20 – 08/03/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Edison
2303 NORTH 97TH ST, OMAHA
M,TH,F,SA,S
05/28/20 – 08/03/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Florence
7902 N 36th St, OMAHA
,W,TH,F,SA,S
05/20/20 – 08/02/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Fontenelle
3905 N. 52nd Street, Omaha
,T,W,TH,F,SA
05/19/20 – 08/01/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Gateway Elementary
5610 S. 42nd St., Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
Gifford Park Elementary School
717 N. 32nd St., Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
05/04/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
Gomez Heritage
5101 S. 17th St, Omaha
M,TH,F,SA,S
05/21/20 – 08/03/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Hale Jr High
6143 Whitmore, Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
04/20/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
Indian Hill
3121 U Street, Omaha
,W,TH,F,SA,S
05/20/20 – 08/02/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Jackson
620 S. 31st Street, Omaha
,W,TH,F,SA,S
05/20/20 – 08/02/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Joslyn
11220 Blondo St., Omaha
,W,TH,F,SA,S
05/27/20 – 08/02/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
King
3706 Maple St., Omaha
M,T,TH,F,SA,S
05/28/20 – 08/03/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
King Science Center
3720 Florence Blvd, Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
05/11/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
Liberty Elementary School
2021 St. Mary’s  Ave, Omaha
,T,W,TH,F,SA
05/26/20 – 08/01/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Marrs Middle School
5619 S. 19th Street, Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
05/04/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 7:00 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
Masters
5505 N. 99th St., Omaha
M,TH,F,SA,S
05/28/20 – 08/03/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Minne Lusa
2728 Ida Street, Omaha
M,TH,F,SA,S
05/21/20 – 08/03/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Mount View
5322 N. 52nd Street, Omaha
,T,W,TH,F,SA
05/19/20 – 08/01/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Norris Jr High
2235 South 46th St., Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
04/20/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
Oak Valley
3109 Pedersen Drive, Omaha
,T,W,TH,F,SA
05/26/20 – 08/01/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
Sherman
5618 N. 14th Avenue, Omaha
,T,W,TH,F,SA
05/19/20 – 08/01/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Skinner
4304 N. 33rd Street, Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
South High
4519 South 24th Street, Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:00 p.m.
Sunny Slope
10828 Old Maple Rd, Omaha
,T,W,TH,F,SA
05/19/20 – 08/01/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Walnut Hill
4355 Charles St., Omaha
M,TH,F,SA,S
05/21/20 – 08/03/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Western Hills
6523 Western Ave., Omaha
M,TH,F,SA,S
05/28/20 – 08/03/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
O’Neill Public Schools
O’Neill Elementary School
1700 N 4th St., ONeill
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/16/20 – 08/02/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 10:30 a.m.     Lunch: 10:30 – 11:00 p.m.
O’Neill High School
540 E Hynes St., O’Neill
M,T,W,TH
06/01/20 – 07/30/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 10:30 a.m.     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Ord Public Schools
Ord High School
320 N 19th, Ord
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Overton Public School
Overton Public School
401 7th Street, Overton
M,T,W,TH,F
03/17/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista School
Golden Hills Elementary
2912 Coffey Ave, Bellevue
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
La Vista Middle School
7900 Edgewood Blvd, La Vista
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 10:00 – 11:00 p.m.
Pawnee City Public School
Burchard City Park
206 2nd St, Burchard
M,T,W,TH,F,SA
04/01/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Du Bois City Park
202 Clay St, DuBois
M,T,W,TH,F,SA
04/01/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Pawnee City Public School
729 E Street, Pawnee City
M,T,W,TH,F,SA
03/17/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Steinauer City Park
215 Main St, Steinauer
M,T,W,TH,F,SA
04/01/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Table Rock City Park
416 Luzerne St, Table Rock
M,T,W,TH,F,SA
04/01/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Pender Public School
Pender School
609 Whitney Street, Pender
M,T,W,TH,F
03/19/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Route 1
609 Whitney Street, Pender
M,T,W,TH,F
03/19/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Route 2
609 Whitney Street, Pender
M,T,W,TH,F
03/19/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Route 3
609 Whitney, Pender
M,T,W,TH,F
04/15/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Plattsmouth Comm. Schools
Middle School
1724 8th Ave, Plattsmouth
M,T,W,TH,F
04/06/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Ralston Public Schools
Ralston High School
8969 Park Drive, Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/16/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Ralston Middle School
8202 Lakeview St., Ralston
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/16/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Raymond Central Public School
Raymond Central School
1800 W Agnew Road, Raymond
M
06/15/20 – 08/07/20
Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Salvation Army – North Platte
Salvation Army Community Center
1020 North Adams Avenue, North Platte
M,T,W,TH,F
05/25/20 – 08/14/20
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
Santee Community School
Santee School
206 Frazier Ave. East, Niobrara
M,T,W,TH
03/11/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Schuyler Community Schools
Schuyler Middle School
200 West 10th St., Schuyler
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Scottsbluff Public Schools
Lincoln Heights
2214 Ave C, Scottsbluff
M,T,W,TH
07/06/20 – 07/30/20
AM Snack: 9:00 – 9:15 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
Scottsbluff Library
1809 3rd Avenue, Scottsbluff
M,T,W,TH,F
05/29/20 – 07/24/20
Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Scottsbluff Middle School
27 East 23rd Street, Scottsbluff
M,T,W,TH,F,SA
03/19/20 – 08/04/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 9:30 a.m.     Lunch: 10:45 – 13:30 p.m.
Trails West Park
22 South Beltline Hwy, Scottsbluff
M,T,W,TH,F
05/26/20 – 07/24/20
Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Veterans Park
East 7th St and 14th Ave, Scottsbluff
M,T,W,TH,F
05/26/20 – 07/24/20
Lunch: 12:45 – 13:30 p.m.
Westmoor Pool
1936 Ave I, Scottsbluff
M,T,W,TH,F
06/02/20 – 07/24/20
Lunch: 12:45 – 13:30 p.m.
Sidney Public School
Central Elementary
1114 16th Ave, sidney
M,T,W,TH,F
03/17/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:15 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 11:30 p.m.
North Ward School
434 16th Street, Sidney
M,T,W,TH,F
03/16/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:15 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
South Central Nebraska Unified District #5
Clay Center Site
200 N Center, Clay Center
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/30/20
AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Deweese US Post Office
303 S Deweese, Deweese
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/30/20
AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Edgar US Post Office
312 North C Street, Edgar
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/30/20
AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Fairfield US Post Office
108 W 9th Street, Fairfield
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/30/20
AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Glenvil US Post Office
204 Winters Avenue, Glenvil
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/30/20
AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Lawrence Site
411 E 2nd St, Lawrence
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/30/20
AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Nelson Site
850 S Nevada, Nelson
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/30/20
AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
Sandy Creek Site
30671 Highway 14, Fairfield
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/30/20
AM Snack: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:00 p.m.
South Sarpy School District 46
Platteview Senior High School
14801 S 108th St, Springfield
M,T,W,TH,F
03/30/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Springfield Elementary School
765 Main St, Springfield
M,T,W,TH,F
03/30/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Westmont Elementary School
13210 Glenn St, Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
03/30/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Stanton Community Schools
Stanton Elementary School
506 Fir Street, Stanton
M,T,W,TH,F
03/19/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
Superior Public School
Superior Public School
601 W 8th Street, Superior
M,T,W,TH,F
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 7:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Umo ‘ho’ Nation Public School
Umo
206 Main street, Macy
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 07/31/20
Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Wakefield Community School
Wakefield Community School
802 HIGHLAND STREET, Wakefield
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 08/14/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Walthill Public School
Walthill Public School
602 Main Street, Walthill
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Weeping Water Public School
Weeping Water Public School
204 West O St, Weeping Water
M,T,W,TH,F,SA
03/20/20 – 07/24/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 a.m.     Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Westside Community Schools
Adams Park Community Center
3230 John A Creighton Blvd, Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
07/06/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Camelot Community
9270 Cady Ave., Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
05/27/20 – 08/07/20
Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Completely Kids dba Camp Fire USA
2566 St. Mary’s Avenue, Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
05/26/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Downtown YMCA
430 S 20th St., Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
06/15/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 13:00 p.m.
Prairie Lane Elementary
3534 South 108th Street, Omaha
M
03/16/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:30 p.m.
St. Cecilia Church
3901 Webster, Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
05/26/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
West YMCA
7502 Maple Street, Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
06/15/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Westbrook Elementary
1312 Robertson Drive, Omaha
M
03/16/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Westgate Elementary
7802 Hascall Street, Omaha
M
03/16/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.     Lunch: 10:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Wheeler Central Schools
Wheeler Central Schools
600 W. Randolph St., Bartlett
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
04/17/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Winnebago Tribe of NE
Kidz Cafe
Blach Hawk Community Center Hi 75/77, Winnebago
M,T,W,TH,F
06/01/20 – 07/26/20
Lunch: 12:00 – 13:30 p.m.     PM Snack: 15:30 – 16:00 p.m.
York Public Schools
Harrison Park
Kingsley Avenue, York
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/30/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
Orscheln’s Parking Lot
518 S Lincoln Avenue, York
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/30/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
York County Fairgrounds
2345 N Nebraska Avenue, York
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/30/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
York Middle School
1730 N Delaware Avenue, York
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
03/23/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
York Mobile Plaza
4th Street & Highway 81, York
M,T,W,TH,F,SA,S
05/06/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:45 – 10:45 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
YWCA of Adams County
YWCA – The Zone
2525 W 2nd St Suite 110, Hastings
M,T,W,TH,F
05/04/20 – 08/14/20
Supper: 17:00 – 18:00

 

 

 

 

 

Summer Camps and Enrolled Sites

 

Boys & Girls Clubs of Omaha
Florence–Boys and Girls Club
7902 N 36th Street, Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
04/06/20 – 08/31/20
Supper: 17:00 – 19:00
Millard Central
12801 L Street, Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
04/06/20 – 08/31/20
Supper: 17:00 – 19:00
Mount View Boys and Girls Club
5322 n 52nd Street, Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
04/06/20 – 08/31/20
Supper: 17:00 – 19:00
North Omaha Boys and Girls Club
2610 Hamilton St, Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
04/06/20 – 08/31/20
Supper: 17:00 – 19:00
South Omaha Gene Eppley Boys/Girls
5051 South 22nd St, Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
04/06/20 – 08/31/20
Supper: 17:00 – 19:00
Westside Unit
1312 Robertson Drive, Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
04/06/20 – 08/31/20
Supper: 17:00 – 19:00
Food Bank For The Heartland
North Star Programming
4242 N 49th St, Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
07/06/20 – 07/31/20
Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Food Bank of Lincoln
Airpark Recreation West
3720 NW 46th St, Lincoln
M,T,W,TH,F
05/26/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 13:30 p.m.
Belmont Community Center
3335 N 12th Street, Lincoln
M,T,W,TH,F
05/26/20 – 08/11/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 12:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Belmont Recreation Center
1234 Judson, Lincoln
M,T,W,TH,F
05/26/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 7:30 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:30 p.m.
Calvert Recreation Center
4500 Stockwell St., Lincoln
M,T,W,TH,F
05/26/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 8:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:15 – 13:45 p.m.
F Street Recreation Center
1225 F St., Lincoln
M,T,W,TH,F
05/26/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
Northbridge Community Center
1533 N 27th Street, Lincoln
M,T,W,TH,F
06/01/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 13:00 p.m.
Northeast Family Center
6220 Logan Ave, Lincoln
M,T,W,TH,F
05/26/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran School
1200 N 56th Street, Lincoln
M,T,W,TH,F
05/26/20 – 08/05/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Lighthouse
Lighthouse
2601 N Street, Lincoln
M,T,W,TH,F
03/30/20 – 08/11/20
PM Snack: 13:30 – 14:00 p.m.     Supper: 17:00 – 17:30
Lincoln Public Schools
Adams Bus Route
7401 Jacobs Creek Dr, LINCOLN
M,T,W,TH,F
03/20/20 – 09/30/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Loup City Public School
Ashton Bus Route
central Ave, Ashton
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
Rockville Bus Route
Ley St, Rockville
M,T,W,TH,F
03/18/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.
Nelson Mandela Elementary School
NELSON MANDELA ELEMENTARY
6316 North 30th ST, Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
03/16/20 – 08/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:00 – 13:00 p.m.
Purpose Driven Advocacy Center
Purpose Driven Advocacy Center
6401 N. 56th Street, Omaha
M,T,W,TH,F
06/01/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Super Kids Club
Super Kids Club
1345 N K St, Broken Bow
M,T,W,TH,F
05/18/20 – 08/07/20
Breakfast: 8:30 – 9:00 a.m.     PM Snack: 15:30 – 16:00 p.m.
Twin River Public School
Genoa Public School
Twin River Public Schools, Genoa NE
M,T,W,TH,F
03/20/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Monroe
Monroe Gym 414 Osborne Street, Monroe
M,T,W,TH,F
03/20/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Silver Creek Public School
Twin River Public Schools, Silver Creek
M,T,W,TH,F
03/20/20 – 07/31/20
Breakfast: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.     Lunch: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.

 

