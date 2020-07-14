class="post-template-default single single-post postid-472837 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Central Community College | July 14, 2020
Free Tuition Available at CCC For Those Affected by COVID-19

 

Central Community College is partnering with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and Nebraska Department of Labor to provide the CCC Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative Scholarship.

As part of the initiative, individuals who have lost their jobs or are underemployed as a result of COVID-19 can apply for scholarships to help them receive training for high-wage, high-demand careers and industries.

Both short-term for-credit and non-credit course offerings are available through CCC. The programs include:

  • Advanced Manufacturing Design Technology
  • Agricultural Sciences
  • Auto Body Technology
  • Automotive Technology
  • Business Administration
  • Business Technology
  • Construction Technology
  • Criminal Justice
  • Diesel Technology
  • Drafting and Design Technology
  • Electrical Technology
  • Energy Technology
  • Environmental Health and Safety
  • Health Information Management Services
  • Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
  • Heavy Equipment Operator Technician
  • Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts
  • Human Services
  • Information Technology and Systems
  • Mechatronics
  • Media Arts
  • Medical Assisting
  • Quality Technology
  • Truck Driving
  • Welding Technology

To learn more about the CCC Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative Scholarship and to apply, please go to www.cccneb.edu/NWRI.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
