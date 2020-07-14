Free Tuition Available at CCC For Those Affected by COVID-19

Central Community College is partnering with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and Nebraska Department of Labor to provide the CCC Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative Scholarship.

As part of the initiative, individuals who have lost their jobs or are underemployed as a result of COVID-19 can apply for scholarships to help them receive training for high-wage, high-demand careers and industries.

Both short-term for-credit and non-credit course offerings are available through CCC. The programs include:

Advanced Manufacturing Design Technology

Agricultural Sciences

Auto Body Technology

Automotive Technology

Business Administration

Business Technology

Construction Technology

Criminal Justice

Diesel Technology

Drafting and Design Technology

Electrical Technology

Energy Technology

Environmental Health and Safety

Health Information Management Services

Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

Heavy Equipment Operator Technician

Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts

Human Services

Information Technology and Systems

Mechatronics

Media Arts

Medical Assisting

Quality Technology

Truck Driving

Welding Technology

To learn more about the CCC Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative Scholarship and to apply, please go to www.cccneb.edu/NWRI.