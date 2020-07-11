Free tuition available for those affected by COVID-19

Free tuition is available for qualifying individuals whose employment has been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Mid-Plains Community College is partnering with the Department of Economic Development and Nebraska Department of Labor to provide the Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative.

As part of the initiative, individuals who have lost their jobs or are underemployed as a result of COVID-19 can apply for scholarships to help them receive training for high-wage, high-demand careers and industries.

Both short-term for-credit and non-credit course offerings are available through MPCC. The programs include:

Administrative Assistant

Area Networking-Plus

Automotive Basic Engine/Electrical

Automotive Suspension/Alignment Repair

Diesel Basic Engine/Electrical

Diesel Power Train

Forklift/Scissor Lift/Telehandler/Skidsteer

HVAC/Furnace

Medication Aide

Nurse Aide

Bundle: Medication Aide/Nurse Aide

Microsoft Office 2019/Office 365 Suite

Microsoft Office 2019/Office 365 Value Suite

Microsoft PowerPoint 2019/Office 365 Suite

Microsoft Word 2019/Office 365 Suite

Microsoft Excel 2019/Office 365 Suite

Bundle: Microsoft Office 2019/Office 365 Value Suite, Quick Books Pro, Administrative Assistant

Plumbing Basics

QuickBooks Pro

Tile installation

Applications and program details are available at mpcc.edu/RetrainNE. Amy Sabatka, area career placement coordinator, can also provide more information at (308) 535-3619 or sabatkaa@mpcc.edu.