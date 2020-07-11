class="post-template-default single single-post postid-472483 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Mid-Plains Community College | July 11, 2020
Free tuition available for those affected by COVID-19

 

Free tuition is available for qualifying individuals whose employment has been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Mid-Plains Community College is partnering with the Department of Economic Development and Nebraska Department of Labor to provide the Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative.

As part of the initiative, individuals who have lost their jobs or are underemployed as a result of COVID-19 can apply for scholarships to help them receive training for high-wage, high-demand careers and industries.

Both short-term for-credit and non-credit course offerings are available through MPCC. The programs include:

  • Administrative Assistant

  • Area Networking-Plus

  • Automotive Basic Engine/Electrical

  • Automotive Suspension/Alignment Repair

  • Diesel Basic Engine/Electrical

  • Diesel Power Train

  • Forklift/Scissor Lift/Telehandler/Skidsteer

  • HVAC/Furnace

  • Medication Aide

  • Nurse Aide

  • Bundle: Medication Aide/Nurse Aide

  • Microsoft Office 2019/Office 365 Suite

  • Microsoft Office 2019/Office 365 Value Suite

  • Microsoft PowerPoint 2019/Office 365 Suite

  • Microsoft Word 2019/Office 365 Suite

  • Microsoft Excel 2019/Office 365 Suite

  • Bundle: Microsoft Office 2019/Office 365 Value Suite, Quick Books Pro, Administrative Assistant

  • Plumbing Basics

  • QuickBooks Pro

  • Tile installation

Applications and program details are available at mpcc.edu/RetrainNE. Amy Sabatka, area career placement coordinator, can also provide more information at (308) 535-3619 or sabatkaa@mpcc.edu.

