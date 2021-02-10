Freezer compressor led to Lexington house fire

See complete photo album by Paul Pack/ KRVN Radio:

Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was called to a house fire in southwest Lexington around 10:18am Tuesday. The fire broke out at 611 W. Spruce St. and the home is described as a complete loss. No one was home at the time but, a dog and bird perished in the blaze.

Assistant Fire Chief Dahlas Holbein said a metal roof and several layers of siding posed challenges in fighting the fire as it held the heat in. With the cold weather, firefighters had to keep the water flowing to keep it from freezing. Deep snow around the building made it a little more difficult to drag hoses and walk around the house. Firefighters returned to the scene three different times to put out flare-ups.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire started in the compressor of a freezer located in the utility room.

Holbein said traffic was diverted in South Adams Street for a time as they needed to string a hose across the street to access a fire hydrant. He expressed appreciation to all of the other agencies that assisted at the scene.