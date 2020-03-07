Fremont Entities Closing out of Precaution to COVID-19

(Mar. 7, 2020) Fremont Public Schools, Midland University, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, Trinity Lutheran School and the Fremont Family YMCA announced today that due to notification by Three Rivers Public Health and the following activities are being cancelled or postponed out of an abundance of caution. This is a preventative measure to mitigate, suppress and delay the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Tom Safranek, State Epidemiologist stated “this is a prudent preventative measure.”

Fremont Public Schools

Fremont Public Schools will be closed district-wide effective immediately through March 14. Our regularly scheduled Spring Break will take place March 15-22.

● The following activities will be cancelled or postponed until after March 14, with details regarding these events forthcoming.

○ Fremont High School Musical

○ All athletic and extracurricular activities and practices

○ Fremont Public Schools facilities will be closed for outside use

● Please refer to www.fremonttigers.org for more information

Midland University

Midland University’s Fremont campus will be closed effective immediately through March 15. Additional details will be sent to all students, faculty, and staff via internal email correspondence.

● All extracurricular activities through March 15, both home and away, will be cancelled or postponed.

● Residence Halls and the dining hall will remain open.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, including the Bergan Early Childhood Education Center, Bergan Elementary & Bergan Middle/High School will be closed effective immediately through March 14.

● The following activities will be cancelled/postponed.

○ Athletic/activities practices and games/meets

○ Any meetings/presentations scheduled at any of the schools

Trinity Lutheran Schools

Trinity Lutheran Schools will be closed effective immediately through March 14.

● The following activities will be cancelled or postponed.

○ Athletic practices and games/meets cancelled

○ K-3 musical postponed

Fremont Family YMCA

The Fremont Family YMCA will be closed effective immediately through March 8. The Fremont Family YMCA will be conducting deep cleaning and will reopen on Monday, March 9 at their regular time. All activities and clubs will be cancelled. The YMCA’s facilities are not at risk. The quarantine period for COVID-19 is 14 days. Please self-evaluate for symptoms which include a cough, sore throat and fever. A fever is defined as 100.4 degrees or higher. It is recommended to avoid large group gatherings and events to practice social distancing. If you develop symptoms, please contact Three Rivers Public Health Department at 402-727-5396.

“Our dedicated team is ready to guide our communities that we serve, our response plans are robust and we are prepared to

provide education and guidance,” said Three Rivers Public Health Department, Executive Director, Terra Uhing. Evidence to date suggests that this virus doesn’t stay in the environment for an extended period of time. Please continue to practice good hygiene habits such as washing your hands and coughing into your elbow.

State and local health officials are requesting for basketball players, coaches and team staff who participated in the Special Olympics event at the Fremont Family YMCA on February 29, , 2020 from

8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to self-quarantine to limit exposure to others and monitor themselves for development of COVID-19 symptoms as listed below until Saturday, March 14, 2020