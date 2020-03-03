Funeral Service for Trooper Dale Fahnholz Thursday

Kearney, Neb. — Family, friends, colleagues, and fellow law enforcement officers will gather to honor the life and service of Trooper Dale Fahnholz #227 on Thursday, March 5 in Kearney.

A funeral service for Trooper Fahnholz will be held at 11:00 a.m. CST Thursday, at First Lutheran Church, 3315 G Avenue in Kearney. Members of the public are welcome to attend the service. The ceremony will include the honor guard from the Nebraska State Patrol.

For those wishing to send cards, please send them to the Nebraska State Patrol Troop C Headquarters at 3431 West Old Potash Highway, Grand Island, NE, 68803.