Furnas Co Fair entertainment events postponed to 2021

For health and safety reasons, the Furnas County Agricultural Society Board of Directors has decided to postpone the Furnas County Fair Rodeo, Demolition Derby and Concert to next year.

The Board said there were many factors outside of the health parameters that played into the decision as well. Among them was that many of their sponsors are suffering to due how COVID-19 has affected aspects of the economy. It would have been a struggle for some to support those events in the same fashion as they have in prior years, according to the Ag Society’s news release.

Casey Donahue and Whiskey Bent are rescheduled for the fair in July 2021. Tickets already purchased will be good for next year‘s concert on July 16, 2021.

While the entertainment has been postponed, Nebraska Extension and the local 4-H/FFA programs will be held this year. They will still recognize the accomplishments of the 4-H and FFA youth in Furnas County.