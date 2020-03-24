Furnas County COVID-19 response

For the safety of the public and staff, Furnas County will be limiting direct personal access to the Furnas County Courthouse in Beaver City. Effective on 3-26-2020, the Furnas County Courthouse will have limited access to the public to limit direct contact and transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

No walk-in services will be provided. No person exhibiting symptoms of illness shall be allowed entry into the courthouse. All citizens should enter the courthouse through the South Door. The courthouse North Door will remain locked.

Citizens are directed to conduct business via mail, online, or by phone. For the limited functions of County Government that cannot be accomplished via mail, online, or by phone, citizens are required to call the appropriate office to schedule an advance appointment. Office phone numbers are listed below.

The public is encouraged to transact as much business as possible through online access portals, by mail, or fax. If a patron is unable to transact business remotely, they should call the county office they intend to do business with and make an appointment before entering the courthouse.

Furnas County staff will make all reasonable efforts to provide county services to citizens that are ill, unable to travel, do not have access to online systems, or have any special circumstances. Citizens that require assistance should call the county office they intend to do business with and request assistance.

Furnas County Emergency Services will not be affected.

County Website: https://furnascounty.ne.gov/

Assessor: 308-268-3145 assessor@furnas.nacone.org

Clerk: 308-268-4145 clerk@furnas.nacone.org

County Court: 308-268-4025

District Court: 308-268-4015

Treasurer: 308-268-2195 furnastr@atcjet.net

County Attorney: 308-268-4025

Emergency Management: 308-268-5088 furnasem@atcjet.net

Property Tax Payment Link: https://nto.us/search.aspx?county=Furnas

GIS Link: https://furnas.gworks.com/

DMV Link: https://dmv.nebraska.gov/dvr/index