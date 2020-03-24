Furnas County fire claims woman’s life

A Furnas County woman died following a fire and explosion at a rural residence northeast of Edison on Friday March 20, 2020. Fire departments from Edison and Oxford responded and were able to extinguish the fire in an out-building before it spread to other structures. The Nebraska State Fire Marshall, Furnas County Sheriff, and Furnas County Attorney also responded to the fire.

Furnas County Attorney Morgan Farquhar says 83-year-old Alberta Leising died as a result of injuries received in the fire and explosion. A preliminary investigation indicated that an accidental propane leak caused the explosion and fire.