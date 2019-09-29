Game and Parks introduces Antlerless Hunter Database

LINCOLN, Neb. – Landowners have a new online tool available to them to address deer populations on their property.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Antlerless Hunter Database connects hunters who wish to harvest antlerless deer with landowners who are experiencing damage from deer on their property.

Landowners and hunters are important to managing wildlife; together with Game and Parks, they are the driving force for wildlife conservation in Nebraska. Landowners provide habitat and access for hunting game species. Readily available permits and long seasons provide tremendous opportunities to harvest deer in Nebraska, especially antlerless deer.

Game and Parks is charged with managing all wildlife in the state. It strives to find a balance between healthy wildlife populations, opportunities for hunting, and keeping deer and all game populations at socially acceptable levels.

Hunters who wish to be considered for this program and landowners who wish to contact a hunter willing to harvest antlerless deer in their area may access the database at OutdoorNebraska.gov/ AntlerlessHunterDatabase.