Game and Parks partners with Grow Nebraska for centennial year swag

LINCOLN, Neb. — Outdoors fans now can show their Nebraska parks pride with merchandise celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission parks system.

A variety of items, from camper favorites to collectibles, will be available online through Grow Nebraska. Find a direct link to the shop through YourNebraskaParks100.org/ merchandise.

“The partnership with Grow Nebraska is a great one, and one that will help get these commemorative products in outdoor enthusiasts’ hands — no matter where they live,” said Margot Desrocher, parks program manager. “This also is a great way to support our amazing Nebraska park system, a system that belongs to the people of the state.”

Proceeds from the sales will go to the parks’ fund for improvement projects, including improved infrastructure, new amenities and added accessibility.

The initial product launch includes high-quality vinyl stickers featuring the Nebraska State Parks centennial logo; iron-on patches; and a special-edition commemorative coin. Coming soon are T-shirts, fanny packs, coffee mugs, water bottles, flying discs, coasters, hats and 12 other collectible coin designs.

“We are grateful to work with Nebraska Game and Parks on offering gift items that celebrate the 100th anniversary of the state park system,” said Janell Anderson-Ehrke, GROW Nebraska Foundation CEO. “This is a very exciting project.”

Additional merchandise is expected to be added throughout the centennial year.

The centennial celebration, themed “Your Memories, Your Adventures, Your Parks,” honors the park system’s legacy while also looking to its bright future. To learn more, visit YourNebraskaParks100.org.