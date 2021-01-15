Game and Parks seeks grazing tenant

North Platte, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking for an agricultural tenant to graze at least 20 cow/calf pairs, feeders, replacement heifers, or other combinations of cattle at East Willow Island Wildlife Management Area south of Cozad for a two month period this year.

Game and Parks uses grazing to help manage noxious weeds and other invasive plants at wildlife management areas, which provides better habitat for wildlife species. Bids will be accepted to graze at East Willow Island until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 31, 2021 and grazing will begin May 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021.

Interested parties can also contact Scott Aden, wildlife biologist at the North Platte Game and Parks district office at 308-535-8025 for more information.