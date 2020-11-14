Game and Parks seeks input on potential waterfowl season date changes for 2021-2022

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking input on potential changes to duck and goose season dates for the 2021-2022 hunting seasons.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved changes to duck zone and goose unit boundaries this fall, and Game and Parks is allowing hunters an opportunity to provide input regarding their preferences related to season dates within the approved units and zones.

Waterfowl hunters who had provided an email address when they completed their Harvest Information Program registration between 2017 and 2019 should receive an email invitation to participate in a season dates preference survey.

Hunters who only provided a postal address will receive a postcard directing them to the online survey. The postcards also will contain a unique five-digit username above the mailing address that must be entered to access the survey and may be used only once.

“It is equally important to provide your input if you are satisfied with the current duck zone or goose unit season dates, or if you would like to see changes made,” said Will Inselman, assistant Wildlife Division administrator for research.