Game and Parks to host “The Science of…” virtual webinar series

BY Nebraska Game and Parks Commission | July 8, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. – Learn about the science behind common sights in nature through a virtual webinar series hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission this summer.

This series, “The Science of …,” will take place at 3 p.m. Thursdays Central time starting July 9. Educators will discuss the science behind six common nature and animal topics. This series is perfect for anyone curious about our natural world.

The webinars are free, but each requires a separate registration. A list of the webinars, with registration links, which also can be found on the Game and Parks Facebook page, follows:

July 9 – The Science of Animal Tongues
https://fal.cn/AnimalTongues

July 16 – The Science of Animal Scat
https://fal.cn/AnimalScat

July 23 – The Science of Bites and Stings
https://fal.cn/Bites_Stings

July 30 – The Science of Predators
https://fal.cn/ScienceOfPredators

Aug. 6 – The Science of Animal Love
https://fal.cn/AnimalLove

Aug. 13 – The Science of Animal Myths
https://fal.cn/AnimalMyths

Contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov with questions or for more information, or check out the Facebook pages for Game and Parks and Nebraska Project WILD.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
