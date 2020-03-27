Game & Parks’ April outdoor calendar

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-450888 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Nebraska Game and Parks Commission | March 27, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in April.

April 5 – Light Goose Conservation Order closes in Rainwater Basin and West zones

April 11 – Spring youth shotgun turkey season opens

April 18 – Spring shotgun turkey season opens

April 15 – Light Goose Conservation Order closes in East Zone

April 20 – Application period begins for bighorn sheep lottery permit

In a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Game and Parks has cancelled all agency-sponsored events scheduled through May 31. Game and Parks aims to protect its staff and customers by removing opportunities for crowds to gather at facilities and events and by maintaining clean facilities.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

