George Floyd protests spread to small, mostly white towns | KRVN Radio

George Floyd protests spread to small, mostly white towns

BY Associated Press | June 8, 2020
RRN/Makayla Lieb holds a 'Black Lives Matter' sign as part of protests held in Kearney.

Omaha, Neb. — Public outrage over the death of George Floyd is spilling over into small town America.

Rallies have surfaced in places such as Norfolk, Nebraska, and Sioux City, Iowa, drawing hundreds of people in communities that are mostly white.

Experts who study race relations say the protests illustrate the degree to which the movement demanding social justice has spread, fueled by social media and persistent but less visible racism experienced by minorities in smaller cities.

The gatherings have been largely peaceful although some turned to violence and vandalism.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
