Gering Man Arrested for Inappropriate Contact with Student

Scottsbluff, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Investigators have arrested a former Gering Public Schools teacher on multiple charges related to inappropriate contact with a high school student.

NSP began investigating reports of the inappropriate contact in October 2019. Following a thorough investigation, NSP arrested Zachary Boness, 31, of Gering, without incident Wednesday.

The investigation revealed that Boness had attempted to have illicit communication with a student via social media. Boness was lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail for child enticement using an electronic device, attempted possession of child pornography, and debauching a minor.