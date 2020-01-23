Gering Man Arrested for Inappropriate Contact with Student

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-435610 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Nebraska State Patrol | January 23, 2020
Scottsbluff, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Investigators have arrested a former Gering Public Schools teacher on multiple charges related to inappropriate contact with a high school student.

NSP began investigating reports of the inappropriate contact in October 2019. Following a thorough investigation, NSP arrested Zachary Boness, 31, of Gering, without incident Wednesday.

The investigation revealed that Boness had attempted to have illicit communication with a student via social media. Boness was lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail for child enticement using an electronic device, attempted possession of child pornography, and debauching a minor.

