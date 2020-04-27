Get Nebraska Growing Task Force Announced During Monday Media Briefing

Today Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska’s Economic Development Director Tony Goins spoke at the daily COVID-19 briefing addressing a variety of topics.

Next, Goins announced the “Get Nebraska Growing Task Force,” which will lead the way to bolstering cooperation among Nebraska Businesses. He says they will work to identify and communicate the best practices and guidelines to reopen economic sectors impacted by COVID 19.

Ricketts then provided an update on the latest in Nebraska on the Payroll Protection Program and Personal Protective Equipment.

He then opened the floor for questions from the media.