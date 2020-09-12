Gibbon woman dies in Custer Co accident

On September 11, 2020, at 9:05 p.m., The Custer County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident about one mile west of Berwyn on Highway 2. Broken Bow Fire and Rescue, Ansley Fire and Rescue, Nebraska State Patrol and the Custer County Sheriff’s Office responded. A 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix and a 2015 Freightliner hauling vehicles had been involved in a head-on collision. As a result of the accident, Highway 2 was shut down from Broken Bow to Ansley until the morning of September 12, 2020 and was reopened near 2:00 a.m.

The driver of the 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix, Erica C. Morgan (Age 19) of Gibbon, Nebraska was fatally injured and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Eradzh Sattorov (Age 33) of New York was driving the 2015 Freightliner and had received minor injuries. Eradzh Sattorov and an occupant in the 2015 Freightliner were transported by ambulance to Jennie Melham Memorial Medical Center for their injuries.