GID: Hopeful Ft. Laramie Canal Water Deliveries Can Resume by Week’s End

Irrigation officials are hoping to resume water service in the Fort Laramie Canal for water deliveries by the end of this week.

However, in their weekly update through the Goshen Irrigation District Facebook page Monday, they say water will be released slowly to ensure stability of canal and tunnel repairs through testing and monitoring.

Ribbing and tunnel ceilings have been stabilized to a point of 700 feet within the tunnel, and after the collapsed hole was repaired, grouted and secured, the remaining length of the tunnel was debris free and stable for water use.

Officials are asking farmers and landowners for patience as the water release will be slower than usual until capacity has been reached, and canal flows, stability and holding rate is determined.

The official time and days of water release and expected delivery rates and quantities will be announced once determined in the upcoming days.

GID officials also say the above ground excavation has also completed, turning the project’s attention to ground reclamation and long-term future plans for tunnel repairs.