Give BIG Lexington 2019 Wrap-Up

Lexington, NE (November 14, 2019) – On Thursday, November 14th Lexington celebrated the community’s generous spirit during the ninth annual Give Big Lexington campaign. Lexington is known as one of the State’s most generous communities.

Since 2011, Give Big has worked to boost giving in the community. The project has been so successful that some people find the decision to choose which causes to support very difficult.

There were 80 causes participating in Give BIG Lexington 2019. Hundreds of donors showed their love for their favorite charities or discovered new causes to support. During Give BIG, giving “big” isn’t required. Donations as small as $5 were welcome.

While the Lexington Community Foundation is preparing finalized totals, preliminary results

indicate that participating organization efforts generated $428,866 in donations. A total, with

match funds and prize money of $51,600, of $480,466 will be distributed to 80 organizations. This ninth annual Give BIG Lexington campaign was once again a spectacular display of community generosity.

By participating in Give BIG Lexington, organizations and programs heightened the awareness of their causes and inspired others to support their efforts. With the distributions from this year’s event, Give BIG Lexington will have distributed a total of $3.96 million in nine years. The impact for our community is extraordinary.

To all that participated, thanks for giving! You helped make our community great! We are grateful for your support.

The Foundation recognizes the important role all of the volunteers have in the success of the giving day. Thanks is expressed to LCF Event Sponsors, Give Big Lexington media sponsors, the local businesses that promoted Give Big on their marquees, and the businesses/organizations that shared their employees to help at the office. We are very appreciative of your support of our efforts!

Lexington Community Foundation is pleased to present the following report of the Give BIG

Lexington’s preliminary results:

TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED: $428,866

TOTAL DISTRIBUTED TO NONPROFITS: $480,466

TOTAL MATCH POOL: $50,000

GOLDEN TICKET PRIZES $1,600

# DONATIONS MADE: 2,324

# ORGANIZATIONS RECEIVING DONATIONS: 82

TOP 10 ORGANIZATIONS (by amount raised):

1. Orthman Community YMCA – $52,145

2. Johnson Lake Trails Fund – $33,127

3. Lexington Splash Pad – $30,055

4. Lexington Volunteer Fire Department – $15,242

5. Dawson County Hero Flight – $11,575

6. Lexington Parks & Trails – $10,400

7. LRHC – $10,077

8. Lexington Ministerial Association – $9,993

9. Lexington Veteran Pavilion – $ 9,805

10. Lexington Community Foundation – $9,567

11. Dawson County Historical Society & Museum – $8,982

12. Micah’s House – $8,796

GOLDEN TICKET WINNERS: ($100 to a nonprofit randomly drawn by Mightycause each

hour)

1. Anonymous – Paw Prints

2. Arlin Edeal- Lexington Athletic Booster Club

3. Barry McFarland- Dawson County Historical Society & Museum

4. Tamara Anderson- Lexington After-School Programs

5. Bryson & Amy Mahlberg- Dawson/Gosper County CASA

6. Tom & Mikki Lauby- Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles

7. Robert Reed- Lexington Volunteer Fire Department

8. Change Makers Tailgate- YMCA

9. Sandoz School Teachers & Staff- Dawson County Children’s Museum

10. Bill & Jackie Ohlmann- Central Nebraska Human Trafficking Outreach

11. Bruce & Patty Bader- Salvation Army

12. Anonymous Donor- Operation Santa Claus

13. Rob Stuart- Lexington Majestic Theatre Project

14. Amy Hill- TeamMates of Lexington

15. Tim Davis- Royal Family Kids Camps

16. Joe Pepplitsch- Lexington Veteran Pavilion