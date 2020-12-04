Give Where Your Live raises more than $1.3 million

Kearney, Neb. — Preliminary numbers are out for the eighth annual Give Where You Live.

Judi Sickler, President/CEO Kearney Area Community Foundation says the community raised $1,316,315 this year. That is up 9.3% from the $1,203,453 raised last year.

Individual donations were 6,353 this year, compared to 5,603 last year, a 13.4% increase.

178 local organizations and causes participated this year, compared to 165 in 2019.

Since the giving day was launched in 2013, Give Where You Live has raised more than $6.5 million for the community.