Give Where Your Live raises more than $1.3 million | KRVN Radio

Give Where Your Live raises more than $1.3 million

BY Judi Sickler, President/CEO Kearney Area Community Foundation | December 4, 2020
Courtesy/Give Where You Live

Kearney, Neb. — Preliminary numbers are out for the eighth annual Give Where You Live.

Judi Sickler, President/CEO Kearney Area Community Foundation says the community raised $1,316,315 this year.  That is up 9.3% from the $1,203,453  raised last year.

Individual donations were 6,353 this year, compared to 5,603 last year, a  13.4% increase.

178 local organizations and causes participated this year, compared to 165 in 2019.

Since the giving day was launched in 2013,  Give Where You Live has  raised more than $6.5 million for the community.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
