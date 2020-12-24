Give2GROW Final Totals and Prize Winners Announced

HOLDREGE, Ne. – Give2GROW, the Phelps County Community Foundation’s annual giving day, officially raised a total of $877,695 in 2020. In its ninth year, give2GROW helped raise vital funds for Phelps County organizations and special projects.

“All of us know how challenging this year has been and some of our nonprofit partners have been financially impacted greatly, so give2GROW being successful again this year is truly going to make an impact on their missions and ability to continue serving Phelps County. Honestly, PCCF went into this give2GROW realizing it may be a down year, but once again the donors and sponsors rose to the occasion,” said Kara Faber, Executive Director.

In addition to the money raised through donations, organizations also received a proportional share of matching funds and were eligible for several incentive prizes. A total of $250,000 in matching funds were contributed by PCCF and the PCCF Board of Directors. AgWest Commodities sponsored 10 hourly prizes of $500 to randomly selected donations. The additional $500 was added to the winning organization’s total in the name of the person or business making the contribution that was selected.

Incentive prizes were made possible by the support of the following sponsors: Enbridge, Cambridge Advisors, First State Bank of Holdrege, and Mary Anna Anderson. Below is a complete listing of all incentive prize winners, as well as the totals raised by each participating organization:

Rookie of the Year (first-time give2GROW participant raising the most money)

1 st – Fridhem Cemetery Association ($1,00)

Most # of Donors (Organizations raising under $5,000)

1st – Holdrege Area Public Library ($1,000)

2 nd – Prairie Quilts of Honor ($500)

3 rd – L2 for Kids ($250)

Most # of Donors (Organizations raising over $5,000)

1 st – Phelps County Historical Society ($1,000)

2 nd – Prairie Home Cemetery ($500)

3 rd – Holdrege Veterans Memorial ($250)

Biggest % Increase from give2GROW 2019

1 st – Village of Bertrand ($1,000)

2 nd – Bertrand Area Community Fund ($500)

3 rd – Atlanta Industry Cemetery ($250)

Early Bird Award (Most online donations between midnight – 4 a.m.)

Holdrege Memorial Homes ($1,000)

Night Owl Award (Most online donations between 10 – 11:59 p.m.)

Holdrege Veterans Memorial ($1,000)

Rise and Shine Fika Prize (Most online donations between 7-9 a.m.)

All Saints Catholic School ($750)

Afternoon Slump Fika Prize (Most online donations between 2-4 p.m.)

Holdrege Veterans Memorial ($750)

Hourly Prize Winners

Prairie Home Cemetery Association (Donor: Beth Schneider)

Sandstrom Cemetery Association (Donor: Brenda C. Johnson)

South Platte Youth Athletic Club (Donor: Lyndsey Bilka)

Atlanta Industry Cemetery (Donor: Rogene and Jimmy Long)

Holdrege Memorial Homes (Donor: Mary Lou Ernst)

Village of Loomis (Donor: Linda Freeland)

Holdrege Fire/Rescue (Donor: Chris and Caroline Erickson)

Holdrege Area Public Library (Donor: John and Michelle Williams)

Funk School Community Center (Donor: Michael and Beverly Paterson)

Backpack Blessings (Donor: Mogen Knudson)

Organization Totals for 2020

1. South Central Area Recovery – $81,780

2. Holdrege Veterans Memorial – $58,047

3. Don Sjogren Community YMCA – $56,327

4. All Saints Catholic School – $39,513

5. Phelps County Historical Society – $36,077

6. Prairie Home Cemetery Association – $34,027

7. Phelps Community Pantry – $33,154

8. Tassel Coordination Council – $30,200

9. Christian Charity Fund – $29,696

10. Holdrege Animal Shelter/Rescue – $25,684

11. Christian Homes Care Community – $24,050

12. Village of Bertrand – $18,467

13. The Salvation Army – $18,028

14. South Platte Youth Athletic Club – $16,487

15. Phelps County Senior Center – $16,185

16. Holdrege Memorial Homes – $15,706

17. Funk School Community Center – $15,615

18. Backpack Blessing – $13,973

19. Holdrege Fire/Rescue – $13,908

20. Bertrand Area Community Fund – $13,230

21. Women’s Giving Group – $13,027

22. Citizens for Bronze Art – $11,047

23. Sandstrom Cemetery Association – $10,787

24. TeamMates Mentoring Program of Holdrege – $10,100

25. Holdrege Rural Fire Department – $9,230

26. Phelps/Harlan CASA – $9,106

27. Holdrege Optimist Club – $8,866

28. Moses Hill Cemetery – $8,782

29. Holdrege Legion Baseball – $8,706

30. Bertrand Fire Department – $8,666

31. Holdrege Police Department – $8,356

32. Loomis Public School – $8,250

33. Funk Rural Fire Department – $7,966

34. Loomis Volunteer Fire and Rescue – $7,502

35. Holdrege Area Public Library – $7,198

36. Holdrege High School Class of 1966 Scholarship – $6,979

37. Holdrege Public Schools Foundation – $6,291

38. Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce – $6,075

39. Atlanta Industry Cemetery – $5,823

40. L2 for Kids – $5,776

41. Holdrege Lions Club – $5,658

42. The S.A.F.E. Center – $5,494

43. Immanuel Cemetery Association – $5,415

44. Bertrand Nursing Home and Assisted Living – $5,395

45. Prairie Quilts of Honor – $5,215

46. Phelps County Agricultural Society – $4,572

47. Fridhem Cemetery Association – $4,204

48. Water Jamboree – $4,087

49. Loomis Baseball/Softball Commission – $3,989

50. Bertrand Agricultural Society – $3,879

51. Village of Loomis – $3,799

52. Summer Honors Program – $3,411

53. Phelps County 4-H Foundation – $3,284

54. Holdrege Area Friends of the Library – $3,223

55. Bertrand Young at Heart Senior Center – $3,125

56. Hi-Line Golf Association – $2,903

57. Bertrand Lions Club – $2,474

58. Village of Atlanta – $2,340

59. Phelps County Red Cross – $2,005

60. Phelps Memorial Service League – $2,000

61. Central Community College – Holdrege Center – $1,954

62. Bertrand Community School – $1,918

63. Future Fund – $1,834

64. DeLaun Rupkalvis Memorial Scholarship – $1,761

65. Holdrege High School Class of 1965 Scholarship – $1,740

66. Holdrege/Phelps County Crime Stoppers – $1,697

67. Family Advocacy Network – $1,602

68. Bermis Legion Baseball – $1,552

69. Mosaic – $1,528

70. Williamsburg Cemetery Association – $907

71. Ray Ruybalid Scholarship – $902

72. Funk Improvement Council – $832

73. Rotary of Holdrege – $708

74. Holdrege Recycling Center – $585

75. Phelps Memorial Health Center – $573

76. Two Rivers Public Health Department – $180

77. United Way of the Kearney Area – $98

78. Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska – $72

79. Cub Scout Pack 216 – $69

For more information on give2GROW, visit www.give2growphelps.org or contact the Phelps County Community Foundation at 308-995-6847.