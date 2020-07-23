Gomez arraigned in Phelps County District Court

An arraignment hearing was held in Phelps County District Court this(Thurs) morning for 47-year-old Manuel Gomez of Holdrege. Gomez is charged with two counts of 1st Degree murder and one count of 1st Degree Assault in the shooting deaths of 65-year-old Raymond Burton and 54-year-old David Rogers about a year and a half ago. He is also accused of shooting attorney Doyle Morse in the abdomen.

At his arraignment, Gomez requested new counsel and stated some conflicts he was having with them. In the end, District Judge Terri Harder denied his request. The hearing was recessed for a period of time for Gomez to confer with his attorneys. Upon returning to the courtroom, Gomez stood mute on the seven charges against him and Judge Harder entered not guilty pleas.