Google announces $1 Million grant challenge to create economic opportunity across Nebraska

Five Nebraska nonprofits to receive grant funding to bring innovative projects to life

OMAHA, Neb. (November 13, 2019) – Today, Google launched the Google.org Impact Challenge Nebraska, at the ‘Grow with Google’ digital skills training event, hosted by Omaha Public Library. The Google.org Impact Challenge Nebraska invites nonprofits throughout the state to submit proposals for bold ideas to grow economic opportunities in their local communities. Grow with Google is the tech company’s initiative to create economic opportunities for Americans.

“On the heels of ‘Grow with Google’ Nebraska, we are excited to continue partnering with local communities to help grow economic opportunities with the Nebraska Google.org Impact Challenge,” said Dan Harbeke, Google’s Regional Head of Public Policy and External Affairs. “The state is home to a vibrant nonprofit community with exciting visions for the future. Our hope is to help bring some of these visions to life.”

The Google.org Impact Challenge Nebraska was announced this morning during ‘Grow with Google’ digital skills workshops for small businesses and job seekers in Omaha at the South Omaha Public Library. Throughout the rest of the day, Google staff and volunteers provided onsite instruction to local small businesses, job seekers and nonprofit leaders on integral digital skills necessary in today’s business environment. Grow with Google provides people with the tools and resources to find the jobs they want, advance their careers and grow their businesses.

“With robust connections to the internet and local partnerships, Nebraska’s public libraries are going above and beyond to help residents learn the skills they need to be successful in today’s job market world. From providing access to computers to classes in digital literacy and job-seeking skills, public libraries are serving residents in more ways than ever before, and helping to improve lives, every day,” said Laura Marlane, Omaha Public Library Director.

Google.org Impact Challenge Nebraska

Nebraska nonprofits are invited to submit their proposals for their most innovative ideas to grow economic opportunities in their community. Together with a panel of local judges, Google will review the applications and choose five winners who will receive $175,000 in grant funding and training from Google. After the five winners are announced, Nebraskans will be invited to vote on which project they believe will have the greatest economic impact. The winner of that public vote will receive an additional $125,000 in funding. In total, Google.org will grant $1 million to local nonprofit organizations.

“Building community wealth is key to ensuring all of us can prosper,” said Nebraska Lt. Governor Mike Foley. “The Google.org Impact Challenge Nebraska is helping drive that vision by investing in innovative ideas and leaders who drive economic growth.”

The Google.org Impact Challenge Nebraska judges include:

Garry Clark – Executive Director, Greater Fremont Development Council

Shonna Dorsey – Independent Talent Development Consultant

Jane Miller – President & Chief Operating Officer, Gallup Inc.

Owen Palm – CEO, 21st Century Equipment

Yesenia Peck – Diversity Manager, Nebraska Public Power District and President, Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

John Wirtz – Chief Product Officer, Hudl

“I am looking forward to being a judge in the Google.org Impact challenge Nebraska. The challenge will award grants to those nonprofits that are leading Nebraska to a stronger future that makes the good life even better,” said Jane Miller, president & chief operating officer of Gallup Inc.

Google.org has offered economic opportunity-focused Challenges nationwide in Illinois and Iowa as well as in Cleveland, Columbia, Oklahoma City, and Pittsburgh. Currently, Google.org is also hosting Challenges in Colorado and Nevada.

“I am excited to partner with Google and my fellow Google.org Impact Challenge Nebraska judges to support local nonprofits doing incredible work to improve the well-being of people throughout our state,” said Shonna Dorsey, independent talent development consultant.

In 2018, 6,200 Nebraska businesses, website publishers and nonprofits benefitted from Google tools. In its 2018 Economic Impact Report, Google announced that businesses in Nebraska generated $4.53 billion of economic activity for Nebraska organizations by using Google’s search and advertising tools. The full report details Google’s economic impact state-by-state, and features the stories of businesses fueling that growth, creating job opportunities and transforming their communities.

Nebraska nonprofit organizations can find more information on the Google.org Impact Challenge Nebraska and submit their applications by visiting g.co/nebraskachallenge. For more on ‘Grow with Google’ Nebraska visit g.co/grownebraska. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Dec. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Central Time.