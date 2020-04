Power was restored to all 1,158 electric customers in the Gordon area that began early Wednesday morning. Nebraska Public Power District said a circuit switcher failed in a substation at around 5:30 a.m. Mountain Time. A substation crew from Ogallala was been dispatched to make repairs. Spokesman Mark Becker said crews had to replace an arrestor in the substation and all power was restored to Gordon area customers at 2:10 p.m. Mountain Time.