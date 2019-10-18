Gothenburg among communities to host “Walk for Freedom” on Saturday

Communities across the globe will be conducting a “Walk for Freedom” this Saturday in raising awareness about human trafficking. Gothenburg will be among three locations in the state holding a local walk. It will be held from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Lake Helen. Polly Ackerman is one of the organizers for the event. She says one of the sponsoring organizations for the walk is A21. Ackerman says “their main focus is not to just to create awareness but, to help, to find and rescue and then give life to those who have been trafficked.”

There will be a presentation to create awareness at 1:00pm followed by the walk. A live display is also planned along with hand-out information.