Gothenburg cancels high school graduation ceremony | KRVN Radio

Gothenburg cancels high school graduation ceremony

BY Gothenburg Public Schools | July 28, 2020
GOTHENBURG – Gothenburg Public Schools released a statement Monday about the cancelation of their high school graduation ceremony.

At the recommendation of both our local health care officials and our regional department of public health the decision has been made to cancel the Graduation Ceremony. This recommendation is directly tied to the current rate of infection within the community of Gothenburg. Graduates are asked to stop by the school to pick up diplomas on either Tuesday, July 28th or Monday, August 3rd between the hours of 8:00 and 4:00. Students wishing to take a picture can bring their cap and gown and have their picture taken. The picture along with a statement of congratulations will be shared on social media.

To the Class of 2020 we wish you good luck and we know that you will make us all proud.

