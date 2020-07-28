Gothenburg Community Sees Sharp Increase in COVID-19 Cases

GOTHENBURG, NE – The community of Gothenburg has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases the last couple of weeks. Gothenburg Health reached out to the community on Facebook over the weekend to remind citizens to practice social distancing and wearing masks.

Dr. Anna Dalrymple, family physician, was featured in the Facebook video saying, “We do know this is a local community spread. We want to make sure everyone is aware of that and talk about what we can do to minimize that spread.”

Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) reported on Saturday, 10 new cases in Dawson County and 4 new cases in Buffalo County. Sunday the department reported 1 more for Dawson and 6 more for Buffalo.

TRPHD has a total of 2,252 cases, and 1,064 no longer symptomatic.