Gothenburg senior wins Student of Integrity Award

Gothenburg, Neb. — Jaelynn Hemphill, a graduating student from Gothenburg, NE is the winner of a 2020 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Scott Mecham Student of Integrity Award. The BBB says twelve graduating students, including Hemphill, demonstrated outstanding community service, leadership and personal integrity. The twelve will each receive $2,000 scholarships from BBB’s Education Foundation for their post-secondary education expenses at any accredited institution.

Jaelynn Hemphill graduated from Gothenburg Secondary School, Gothenburg. At Chadron State College, she will pursue a pre-nursing degree for two years and then attend the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) where she has already been accepted through the Rural Health Opportunities Program.

There are three award winners from metro Lincoln/Greater Nebraska three from Metro Omaha/Southwest Iowa; three from South Dakota; and three from The Kansas Plains.

They were chosen by independent panels of judges in Lincoln, NE, Sioux Falls, SD, Omaha, NE, and Wichita, KS. Judging was based mainly on the content of a required essay about a situation the students were personally involved in that tested their ethical philosophy. School and community references and activities were also used by the judges in making their final decisions.

