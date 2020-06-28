Gothenburg man injured in pickup-train collision

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate pickup-train collision that occurred around 8:43am Saturday at a crossing two miles west of Gothenburg. Chief Deputy Greg Gilg says a pickup was traveling southbound at a private crossing when it was struck on the passenger side by on eastbound Union Pacific coal train.

The driver and lone occupant of the pickup was identified as 67-year-old Robert J. Buddenberg of Gothenburg. He was transported by Gothenburg Volunteer Fire Department to Gothenburg Memorial Hospital and then transferred by life flight to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. His condition was not immediately available. Union Pacific Railroad is assisting in the investigation.