Gothenburg native named chief of UNMC Division of Cardiovascular Medicine

UNMC — After a national search and serving more than a year as interim, Daniel Anderson, M.D., Ph.D., has been named chief in the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine in the University of Nebraska Medical Center Department of Internal Medicine. He also is a member of the physician leadership team for Nebraska Medicine’s Heart and Vascular Center clinical program.

“It is a privilege to be chief for the division and co-physician leader for the heart and vascular team,” Dr. Anderson said. “I am excited about the commitment and support at UNMC and Nebraska Medicine for continued development of the division and the center.

“Most important in this regard is the great group of individuals who work here. Our team possesses a tremendous amount of skill and expertise that will enable us to be successful in shaping and achieving our goals and vision for patient care, research and education. I look forward to working together to strategize and realize these goals.”

Deb Romberger, M.D., Henry J. Lehnhoff Professor and chair of the UNMC Department of Internal Medicine, said after a national search, it was clear that Dr. Anderson was the ideal person to assume the role of chief.

“Dan has an excellent vision and much enthusiasm for guiding the division’s clinical, educational and research growth and has gained valuable experience as the interim chief,” Dr. Romberger said. “The division has a proud history and great momentum moving into the next era with Dr. Anderson as chief.”

Dr. Anderson joined UNMC in 2006 as an assistant professor and director of experimental immunology in the cardiovascular laboratory. From 2006-2013, he also served as director of cardiac electrophysiology at the Omaha VA Medical Center. In 2013, he became an associate professor and from 2013 to 2018, he served as section chief of cardiac electrophysiology. In 2014, he was named director of the clinical cardiac electrophysiology fellowship program.

Dr. Anderson earned his undergraduate degree in science at the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 1988, his doctor of philosophy degree from UNMC in 1996 and his medical degree from UNMC in 1998. He did his Ph.D. bench research from 1993 to 1996 at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, which focused on innate immunology of cardiovascular diseases.

From 1998 to 2001, he did an internal medicine residency at UNMC and served as chief resident from 2001-2002. He did general cardiology fellowship training from 2002 to 2005 at UNMC and was chief cardiology fellow from 2004 to 2005. He did a fellowship in electrophysiology cardiology from 2005 to 2006 at UNMC, then joined the faculty.

His research interests include cardiac and vascular inflammation. He currently is principal investigator at UNMC for multiple clinical trials and has received funding support from the National Institutes of Health, as well as multiple grants funded by the American Heart Association, industry, and from the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.