Gothenburg teenager death under investigation

Gothenburg, Neb. — The Gothenburg Police Department says a teenager has died from a gunshot wound. Police Officers and the Gothenburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim Friday night at 10:23 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street.

Officers found a 16 year old boy unressponsive. He was transported to Gothenburg Health Emergency Room and life-flighted to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, when he died.

Gothenburg Police Department says the case remains under investigation. An autopsy is pending at Central Nebraska Forensic Services in Gibbon.