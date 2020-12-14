Gothenburg to consider mask mandate

The Gothenburg City County will take up request to implement a mandatory mask mandate in their community. An agenda item for discussion is set for their Tuesday December 15th meeting that will begin at 5:30pm.

Dr. Anna Dalrymple wrote in a letter to the City Council that a mask mandate would help keep businesses and schools open while Coronavirus cases have surged in the past month. A temporary mask mandate would help slow the spread of the virus.

The Two Rivers Public Health Department has adopted a resolution supports City and County government ordinances requiring face coverings while individuals are indoors. Kearney and Holdrege are two nearby communities that have adopted such an ordinance.