class="post-template-default single single-post postid-502196 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Gothenburg to consider mask mandate | KRVN Radio

Gothenburg to consider mask mandate

BY KRVN News | December 14, 2020
Home News Regional News
Gothenburg to consider mask mandate

 

The Gothenburg City County will take up request to implement a mandatory mask mandate in their community. An agenda item for discussion is set for their Tuesday December 15th meeting that will begin at 5:30pm.

Dr. Anna Dalrymple wrote in a letter to the City Council that a mask mandate would help keep businesses and schools open while Coronavirus cases have surged in the past month. A temporary mask mandate would help slow the spread of the virus.

The Two Rivers Public Health Department has adopted a resolution supports City and County government ordinances requiring face coverings while individuals are indoors. Kearney and Holdrege are two nearby communities that have adopted such an ordinance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: