Gothenburg woman wins hood decorating contest

Tarina Beenblossom, of Gothenburg, Emmalee Schanou, of North Platte, and Isaak Rockenfield, of McCook, hold up their winning entries Tuesday at North Platte Community College.

The students placed first, second and third respectively in the annual hood decorating contest conducted by NPCC’s Auto Body Technology department.

The competition gives students in the Auto Body program the opportunity to learn basic collision repair skills. The students are each tasked with repairing and repainting a damaged vehicle hood as part of a class project. Their work is then voted on by students in other applied technology programs at the college.

Prizes were sponsored by Keystone Automotive Industries, a subsidiary of the LKQ Corporation. They included a paint gun set, jump box and sanding block package.